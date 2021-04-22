Cariuma just dropped a fresh set of Ibi sneakers, its best-selling style that once had a 20,000-person waitlist, in two limited-edition designs: an Earth Day green, and an Earth Day off-white. Both colors are emblazoned with “Today Plants the Future” on the side, and every time you buy a pair, the brand will plant not two, not four, but 10 trees in the Brazilian Rainforest as part of a special Earth Day initiative that runs until April 30. (Side note: The brand always has a pair-for-pair program, which means for each pair of sneakers sold, it will plant a pair of trees, but for one week only, it’s upped that number to 10.)