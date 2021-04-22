Profile Menu
If you’re not sure how to do your part this Earth Day, we have an idea. What if we told you that you can still get in some shopping today, but that shopping would actually do some good — not only for your wardrobe, but for the planet, too? We thought you’d be all ears.
Cariuma just dropped a fresh set of Ibi sneakers, its best-selling style that once had a 20,000-person waitlist, in two limited-edition designs: an Earth Day green, and an Earth Day off-white. Both colors are emblazoned with “Today Plants the Future” on the side, and every time you buy a pair, the brand will plant not two, not four, but 10 trees in the Brazilian Rainforest as part of a special Earth Day initiative that runs until April 30. (Side note: The brand always has a pair-for-pair program, which means for each pair of sneakers sold, it will plant a pair of trees, but for one week only, it’s upped that number to 10.)
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Sneaker in Earth Day Green, $98; cariuma.com
What makes this new drop all the more special, aside from the fact that it’s limited-edition and only available until April 30, is that both the green and off-white Earth Day styles are actually made-to-order. That means Cariuma will only produce them based on demand, leaving zero waste and zero unclaimed sneakers behind. You want a pair? They’ll be made just for you.
Cariuma’s Ibi sneakers are exceptionally comfortable thanks to their soft, bendable bamboo-knit upper, which makes them incredibly lightweight, too. They’re also 100 percent vegan and machine washable, all the more reason to deem the Ibi the perfect sneaker. It’s no wonder thousands of shoppers have given them a five-star rating.
You only have one week to scoop up the limited-edition Earth Day Ibi sneakers. It’s the best $98 you'll spend today.
Buy It! Cariuma Ibi Sneaker in Earth Day Off-White, $98; cariuma.com