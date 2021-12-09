The Brand Behind Helen Mirren's Stylish Sneakers Launched a Cozy Boot Designed for Below-Freezing Weather
At this point, you've likely seen or heard about Cariuma's sustainable sneakers. Not only did Helen Mirren wear a pair of the $79 kicks this year, but so have a good handful of stars, from Pete Davidson and Noah Centineo to supermodel Nina Agdal. Thousands of people have signed up for Cariuma waitlists when its most popular sneakers have sold out, and now, there's a new reason to check it out: Cariuma just launched its first-ever boot.
The Cariuma Caturi shoe is a sneaker-boot hybrid that's made with water-resistant vegan suede, slip-resistant rubber soles, and a faux shearling lining from top to insole. But its most special feature? It can withstand temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, per the brand, making it a must-have cozy boot for winter.
The Caturi boot comes in both men's and women's sizes and two colors, camel and black. You can preorder it now for delivery by December 23, and if you've already got your heart set on a pair, act fast — select sizes are already sold out.
Buy It! Cariuma Caturi Boot, Black, $169; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma Caturi Boot, Camel, $169; cariuma.com
In addition to the Caturi, Cariuma has also debuted a thermal version of its beloved OCA High sneaker. Like the boot, the sneaker is water-repellent and lined with faux shearling, and while the Caturi is designed for outside adventures and winter hikes, the OCA Therma is perfect for everyday wear.
Buy It! Cariuma OCA Therma High Sneaker, Black, $149; cariuma.com
And if you want to snag the OCA Low sneaker that Mirren wore in Cannes this past summer, you're in luck: It's actually in stock in every single color, including her preferred green, off-white, black, and red.
Buy It! Cariuma OCA Low Sneaker, $79; cariuma.com
Cariuma's new Caturi boot will definitely have you set for a blustery winter. Shop it here before it fully sells out.
