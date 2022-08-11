This Internet-Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Debuted Your New Go-To Backpack

Something unexpected has happened — but we're 100 percent here for it. Internet-favorite shoe brand Cariuma recently dropped something new. And no, it's not a sneaker.

Cariuma has made itself a household name since launching in 2018. The eco-friendly footwear label has consistently churned out a thoughtful assortment of sneakers that have managed to catch the attention of Hollywood (ahem, Helen Mirren) and editors (ahem, like me), and while practical, cool, and earth-friendly shoes is ingrained into its brand ethos, it just released a stylish, do-it-all backpack that further proves this brand is unstoppable.

The JJ backpack is bound to be your new favorite carry-all. And that's because of its no-frills but spacious design that can hold day-to-day essentials with ease. Its rounded silhouette is roomy enough for a 17-inch laptop, with space left for other essentials, like chargers, notebooks, snacks, and extra clothing. There's also a side pouch to safely hold your water bottle in place without the risk of a spill.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma JJ Backpack in Black, $85; cariuma.com

The JJ is obviously practical, in that it's spacious and has ample storage, but what makes it a standout is the fact that it's made from recycled, water-resistant nylon, true to the brand's mission of using eco-friendly materials and reducing its carbon footprint however it can. Every other detail, like the lining, the zipper, and the adjustable chest strap, is also designed from recycled post-consumer plastics.

The JJ backpack is available in black, gray, and a rose pink, and will cost you $85 a pop. As an added bonus, for every JJ you buy, Cariuma will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest as part of its Pair-for-Pair program.

Convinced you need a new backpack? Shop Cariuma's take on the essential below.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma JJ Backpack in Rose, $85; cariuma.com

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma JJ Backpack in Gray, $85; cariuma.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.