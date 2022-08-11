People.com Lifestyle Style This Internet-Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Debuted Your New Go-To Backpack It’s ideal for work, travel, and play By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Instagram Eva Thomas is a skilled commerce writer with 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, covering fashion and beauty, as well as spotlighting celebrity street-style outfits and red carpet looks. She has been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content on People and InStyle since 2019. Whether she's spotlighting a new It shoe taking over Hollywood or unveiling an under-the-radar product Oprah loves, Eva always aims to create a fun shopping experience for readers with her unique, relatable, inspiring stories and fresh, exciting. Not only can she recite all the brands the Hadid sisters and Kate Middleton wear by memory but she has also had an InStyle article featured on a segment of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 08:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Cariuma/Instagram Something unexpected has happened — but we're 100 percent here for it. Internet-favorite shoe brand Cariuma recently dropped something new. And no, it's not a sneaker. Cariuma has made itself a household name since launching in 2018. The eco-friendly footwear label has consistently churned out a thoughtful assortment of sneakers that have managed to catch the attention of Hollywood (ahem, Helen Mirren) and editors (ahem, like me), and while practical, cool, and earth-friendly shoes is ingrained into its brand ethos, it just released a stylish, do-it-all backpack that further proves this brand is unstoppable. The JJ backpack is bound to be your new favorite carry-all. And that's because of its no-frills but spacious design that can hold day-to-day essentials with ease. Its rounded silhouette is roomy enough for a 17-inch laptop, with space left for other essentials, like chargers, notebooks, snacks, and extra clothing. There's also a side pouch to safely hold your water bottle in place without the risk of a spill. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma JJ Backpack in Black, $85; cariuma.com The JJ is obviously practical, in that it's spacious and has ample storage, but what makes it a standout is the fact that it's made from recycled, water-resistant nylon, true to the brand's mission of using eco-friendly materials and reducing its carbon footprint however it can. Every other detail, like the lining, the zipper, and the adjustable chest strap, is also designed from recycled post-consumer plastics. The JJ backpack is available in black, gray, and a rose pink, and will cost you $85 a pop. As an added bonus, for every JJ you buy, Cariuma will plant two trees in the Brazilian rainforest as part of its Pair-for-Pair program. Convinced you need a new backpack? Shop Cariuma's take on the essential below. Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma JJ Backpack in Rose, $85; cariuma.com Cariuma Buy It! Cariuma JJ Backpack in Gray, $85; cariuma.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.