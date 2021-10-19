The Brand Behind Helen Mirren's Sneakers Just Launched a New Color of Its Most Eco-Friendly Style
When Helen Mirren wore bright green Cariuma sneakers to Cannes in July, she kickstarted a movement. The comfy shoes have been flying off virtual shelves ever since, and now the brand is back with a limited-edition color in collaboration with environmental organization 4ocean.
Cariuma's first collection with 4ocean launched in June and featured its line of Ibi sneakers in two new colors, a deep sea blue and crisp white. This time around, the companies teamed up for all-black versions of each pair.
The shoes' sock-like fabric is made of 100 percent recycled plastic. According to the brand, it requires minimal cutting and less labor than other materials, which eliminates waste and reduces emissions from manufacturing. The outsoles are constructed from sugarcane rubber, while cork memory foam insoles and recycled plastic laces tie it all together. Like every pair of Cariuma sneakers, they're machine washable and light as a feather. If you're not sure which style is right for you, the versatile Ibi low-top is a great place to start.
Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean Ibi All Black Knit Sneaker, $98; cariuma.com
Those looking for the collection's most low-maintenance option should check out the 4ocean Ibi slip-ons, which trade laces for elasticated side tabs. Finally, the high-top Ibis are ideal for anyone in need of extra ankle support. Each pair of Cariuma x 4ocean sneakers is made-to-order in the brand's International Labor Organization-approved factories, which prevents the creation of excess product and ensures uncompromised quality across the board.
The new Cariuma x 4ocean sneakers are available in sizes 5 to 13, but there's no telling how long they'll be sold in this color, so buy yours sooner rather than later. For every pair sold, the 4ocean team will remove 2 pounds of plastic from oceans, rivers, and other waterways. Plus, the shoes' all-black exterior will withstand visible wear and tear, which makes them perfect for the impending winter weather.
Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean Ibi Slip-on All Black Knit Sneaker, $98; cariuma.com
Buy It! Cariuma x 4ocean Ibi High All Black Knit Sneaker, $129; cariuma.com
