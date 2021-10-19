The Brand Behind Helen Mirren's Sneakers Just Launched a New Color of Its Most Eco-Friendly Style

The shoes' sock-like fabric is made of 100 percent recycled plastic. According to the brand, it requires minimal cutting and less labor than other materials, which eliminates waste and reduces emissions from manufacturing. The outsoles are constructed from sugarcane rubber, while cork memory foam insoles and recycled plastic laces tie it all together. Like every pair of Cariuma sneakers, they're machine washable and light as a feather. If you're not sure which style is right for you, the versatile Ibi low-top is a great place to start.