Fashion’s “new normal” is here.

On Tuesday, CR Fashion Book founder Carine Roitfeld announced that the second edition of CR Runway — which last year brought together the industry’s elite to showcase archival designs in Florence, Italy — will instead be produced remotely in collaboration with the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19 and streamed worldwide on crrunwayxamfar.org May 1 at 4 p.m. EST, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 30-minute virtual fashion show, titled “Fashion Unites” and hosted by YouTube’s director of fashion and beauty Derek Blasberg, will feature self-filmed clips of Karlie Kloss, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk and more modeling pieces from their own personal wardrobes (styled remotely by Roitfeld and her team) while in self-isolation amid the pandemic.

Image zoom courtesy amfAR

Graham tells PEOPLE, “I’m honored to be part of the first digital CR Runway with amfAR against COVID-19,” adding, “A special thank you to all the healthcare heroes and medical researchers continuing to fight for us all.”

Lima echoed her fellow supermodel, sharing that she’s “so happy and proud” to join the event, during which Roitfeld will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how CR Runway was produced remotely. “Together we can fight against the corona virus,” she says.

RELATED: How Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Other famous faces, including Kim Kardashian West, Alexander Wang, Virgil Abloh, Diane von Fürstenberg, are also set to make an appearance during the global event. According to a CR press release, the Fabien Constant-directed show will offer a much-needed moment of “creative inspiration and uplifting entertainment” while encouraging viewers to social distance and raising awareness for research efforts led by the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.

Image zoom amfAR

“In times of great uncertainty, it is even more important that we support one another, with material efforts and also with our voices, actions, talents, and common joys and passions,” Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, tells PEOPLE. “It is also important to me to keep going and moving forward. With so many lives disrupted and reshaped, I wanted to embrace creativity as a way to inspire and unite everyone and contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in that way.”

RELATED: 92 Fashion and Beauty Brands Giving Back During the Coronavirus Pandemic

In response to the crisis, amfAR — a nonprofit dedicated to AIDS research and HIV prevention — quickly expanded its global resources to cover coronavirus relief efforts. Roitfeld, along with other creatives involved with “Fashion Unites,” kicked things off with a personal donation to the amfAR initiative. “amfAR is uniquely positioned to contribute to the all-out effort to develop effective treatments for the coronavirus,” amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost said in a press release.

Image zoom Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

“We created “Fashion Unites” with amfAR to safely celebrate the second edition of CR Runway for our communities across the world – offering a moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection for those who are doing their part to self-isolate while helping to raise awareness for amfAR’s incredible coronavirus research efforts and expressing our gratitude for the real-life heroes who risk their lives fighting the pandemic on the front lines every day,” co-founder and president of CR Runway Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld tells PEOPLE.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.