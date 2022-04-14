Carhartt's Wildly Popular T-Shirts Are on Sale at Amazon Today
There's nothing quite as versatile or timeless as a classic T-shirt, and right now's a good time to stock up.
Amazon dropped a slew of new deals on Carhartt T-shirts, including markdowns on men's and women's styles. The brand's best-selling T-shirts are up to 30 percent off, and they're going for as little as $13 while these sales last. The popular shirts are always towards the top of Amazon's best-sellers charts, and owners call them the "best shirts ever made."
Amazon's Carhartt T-Shirt Deals
- Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Pocket T-Shirt, $12.74 (orig. $16.99)
- Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Pocket T-Shirt (Big and Tall), $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Pocket T-Shirt, $12.74 (orig. $16.99)
- Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt, $12.74 (orig. $16.99)
- Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt (Big and Tall), $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
While all five have received high-praise from shoppers and an impressive number of five-star ratings, the men's loose fit pocket T-shirt is the most popular. It's received more than 52,000 five-star ratings, and it's Amazon's best-selling fashion item — period. The heavyweight short-sleeve shirt comes in 41 colors, and they all feature a handy pocket. Each one is tagless and most colors are made from 100 percent breathable, natural cotton that's designed to get softer and more comfortable with wear.
Shoppers gave them high ratings for durability, comfort, stain resistance, and quality. And because of their high quality, people of all trades love to wear them to work. They've received high praise from farmers, those who work in construction, carpenters, and more. And many love them for off-duty dressing, too. In fact, many reviewers rave about the brand as a whole.
Carhartt's relaxed fit pocket T-shirt is another hit with shoppers, and it's also going for less. This similar style offers many of the same features, like the tagless design and a convenient pocket, in a shape that's more fitted. It's earned 2,500 five-star ratings and shoppers like that its slimmer shape is still loose enough to be comfortable.
Ladies can get the women's loose fit pocket T-shirt on sale, too, though many women actually prefer the cut and length of the men's options. Women who are looking for a baggy shape or a little extra room may want to get the men's loose shirt or relaxed fit instead.
There's no word on how long these deals will last, but given the nature of Amazon's fast-moving offers, they likely won't be available for long and may sell out before the discount expires. And Carhartt fans can find even more on sale through the brand's Amazon store.
Buy It! Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Pocket T-Shirt, $12.74 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Pocket T-Shirt (Big and Tall), $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Pocket T-Shirt, $12.74 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt, $12.74 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt (Big and Tall), $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
- The Best-Selling Passport Wallet on Amazon Comes with a Vaccine Card Holder — and It's on Sale for Under $10
- Carhartt's Wildly Popular T-Shirts Are on Sale at Amazon Today
- Amazon Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum an 'Upgrade' from a Roomba — and It's 59% Off
- Amazon Shoppers Call This $34 Portable Vacuum a 'Must-Have for Every Household'