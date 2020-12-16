Over 32,000 Amazon Reviewers Love This Under-$20 Tee: ‘Absolute Favorite Shirt of All Time’

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift for a guy in your life (especially one that’s hard to shop for), this now-iconic item is sure to impress. In fact, your dad, brother, boyfriend, or spouse may just become the newest member of its 32,000-person fan club.
The Carhartt Men’s K87 pocket t-shirt is at the top of Amazon’s best-selling charts this holiday season and has racked up five-star ratings from over 32,000 guys (and a few gals) from around the globe. The men’s workwear shirt has earned a reputation for its incredible quality and comfort despite its under-$20 price tag. Shoppers love them for work (particularly industrial jobs), leisure, and even sleeping. It’s no wonder the versatile piece is a go-to gift for shoppers.
Reviewers rave about the Carhartt shirt’s roomy fit and soft but durable material. While it’s a bit too thick to wear as an undershirt, the heavyweight cotton is perfect for everyday wear. “These K87 t-shirts are the best I’ve found,” one reviewer wrote. “They last a long time, launder well, and do not noticeably fade after several washings. They are soft and comfortable. These have become my go-to t-shirt indefinitely.”
Owners claim that unlike other t-shirts, this one maintains its shape and size in the wash (no shrinking!). And folks also appreciate that they come in large and tall sizes to accommodate a range of heights and shapes. “It’s so incredibly difficult to find a shirt that fits a tall man,” one reviewer wrote. “Regular t-shirts run way way too short. The tall sizes are spot on and at $17, it’s literally a steal. These are my absolute favorite shirts of all time.”
And though they may be designed for men, ladies love them too. In fact, many of the adoring comments are from women who gifted them to their husbands, fathers, or siblings, and several more are from women who wear them around the house or on the job. “I’m a gal, but [I] love the men’s Carhartt t-shirt for work,” a reviewer wrote. [They’re] loose, comfortable, durable, and not clingy-thin.” Over the years, many reviewers have purchased these pocket tees to pass out as holiday gifts. With 24 colors to choose from, you can stock up on a few and give everyone a hue that best suits their style. And with over 32,000 positive reviews, you can feel pretty confident that your friends and family will appreciate these top-rated tees, too.
