The Comfortable $13 Shirt That's Always at the Top of Amazon's Charts May Just Be the Perfect Tee
Warm weather is on its way, and that means sunny lake days. But it also means yard work, which can get a little sweaty in the summer sun. That calls for comfortable, durable shirts to wear outside, whether you're working out or just soaking up some vitamin D after a long winter — and this loose fit men's Carhartt T-shirt on Amazon is the perfect pick.
Starting at just $12.74, this T-shirt is the number one best-seller in Amazon's Clothing, Shoes, & Jewelry Category. Plus, more than 52,000 shoppers have given the shirt a five-star rating, in part because of the 100 percent cotton material, which shoppers say feels "thick" and "holds up beautifully."
They also say that the shirts are comfortable yet "wash and dry well with very little shrinkage." When the T-shirt gets dirty, just send it through the washing machine and pop it into the dryer. No-fuss cleaning is always a bonus in the busy season of summer.
Buy It! Carhartt Loose Fit Pocket T-Shirt in Beet Red Heather, $12.74 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
You won't have to worry about boring colors or fading with the tee, either. It's offered in a whopping 42 colors, encompassing everything from Brite Lime to sophisticated Beet Red Heather. Reviewers appreciate that the T-shirt is soft and holds onto its shape as well as its color over time — so Brite Lime will stay bright, rather than fading to the color of a dried-out highlighter.
The T-shirt features a left chest pocket for convenient stowing of sunglasses, headphones, and other small necessities that you'll want to keep nearby. And scratchy tags? No way. These do-it-all T-shirts feature a tagless label, so you won't feel that irritating scratch while wearing one.
A few shoppers note that the T-shirts do fit a bit too loose. Generally, the consensus seems to be that you may want to size down. Sizes small up to XX-large are offered, so Carhartt makes it easy to find the right fit.
No matter how and where you wear this T-shirt, you're sure to stay comfortable, whether working out or taking an afternoon snooze in the outdoor hammock. You may have just found your new favorite T-shirt for summer, courtesy of Carhartt and Amazon.
