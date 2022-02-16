This $17 Rihanna-Approved Beanie Is the Top-Selling Fashion Item on Amazon Right Now
Amazon shoppers are both stylish and price-savvy, so when something rises in the ranks of the retailer's best-seller lists, it's smart to take note. And right now, the top-selling item in Amazon's clothing, accessories, and jewelry category is not only affordable and trendy, but it's celebrity-loved, too: We're talking about the Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie, which costs just $17.
With over 108,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you know this Carhartt beanie is the real deal. Shoppers call it "very comfortable" and "the perfect everyday winter hat," and rave about how soft and warm the rib-knit material is. Available in a whopping 47 colors ranging from neutrals like black and tan to colorful options like lavender and coral, the Carhartt hat is made in a shade for everyone.
Decades ago, Carhartt made a name for itself by selling heavy-duty jackets and vests that appealed to outdoorsy types, typically males. But now, fans of the brand include both men and women who don't own a fishing pole or hiking boots. Plus, even fashion-forward celebrities who typically opt for more glamorous brands have been spotted sporting the instantly recognizable Carhartt logo in recent years.
Sophie Turner has worn the brand's jeans, Kaia Gerber was spotted in Carhartt overalls, and Hailey Bieber is a fan of its durable fleece jackets. However, the brand's classic beanie reigns supreme as the most celeb-loved Carhartt item by far, with loyal fans like Jennifer Lawrence, Kourtney Kardashian, Kacey Musgraves, and Rihanna having all worn it during the past few winters.
If you don't have a staple beanie in your wardrobe, you might underestimate its appeal, but allow us to enlighten you: Beanies are casual and affordable additions to any outfit, they keep your ears warm, and best of all, they're saviors for bad hair days.
