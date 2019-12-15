Thousands of Shoppers Say You 'Won't Find a Better Hat for Winter' Than This One on Amazon

Image zoom

‘Tis the season to bundle up from head to toe! If you’ve been on the hunt for a good hat that’s fashionable yet functionally warm, Amazon shoppers say they’ve discovered the perfect one: the Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat.

Not only was it one of the most-purchased items in the fashion category during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale (along with this Champion fleece hoodie), but it has also received more than 8,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who say ”’you won’t find a better hat for winter.” The ribbed-knit beanie is made from 100 percent acrylic fabric that ensures your head will stay warm on even the most blisteringly cold days.

For those unfamiliar with Carhartt, the iconic brand has been making durable outdoor apparel for more than 130 years. And because Carhartt listens to its hard-working customers and caters its products to fit their needs, it’s gained a cult-like following.

The Amazon reviews alone speaks volumes as to why you need this beanie in your winter wardrobe. “This is going to sound ridiculous but this is the best winter hat on the market,” one shopper wrote. “Seriously though, buy this hat. It fits great, holds up well through tough winters, looks good on your head, and doesn’t break the bank. You can’t beat it!”

RELATED: This Best-Selling Hoodie Was One of the Most-Purchased Items on Amazon on Cyber Monday — and It’s Still on Sale

Image zoom

Buy It! Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat, $14.99; amazon.com

The best part is that it comes in a rainbow of different colors (36, to be exact) and only costs $15, so you could scoop up a few to rotate throughout the winter. And while the Carhartt hat is described as a men’s style, it really works for anybody.

“I’m a woman and I bought this hat because I’d seen so many people wearing it and I thought it looked good on everyone,” another reviewer wrote. “My husband liked my hat so much that I lent it to him (begrudgingly) until he bought one of his own.”

Scoop up this Amazon best-selling Carhartt hat before winter’s coldest days arrive. Your head will thank you for keeping it warm all season!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.