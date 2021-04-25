Carey Mulligan Goes Super-Glam, Has Rare Red Carpet Date Night with Marcus Mumford, on Oscars 2021 Red Carpet

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Carey Mulligan is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Women

Carey Mulligan is competing for Best Actress and best dressed tonight.

The Promising Young Woman star — who's up against Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland) — arrived at the 93rd annual Academy Awards in a gold sequin two-piece Valentino Haute Couture gown composed of a bandeau top and a billowy full skirt, plus Sophia Webster heels.

Mulligan walked arm-in-arm with husband Marcus Mumford, who kept it classic in a black tuxedo and bow tie. The night marked a rare red carpet appearance for the couple, who were married in 2012 but don't often step out together in public. (One notable exception: he crashed her Saturday Night Monologue in early April, joking that he was hoping she could get him in as the night's musical act.)

carey mulligan Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Chris Pizzello/Pool/Getty

Promising Young Women is up for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing, while Emerald Fennell (The Crown, Killing Eve) is nominated for Best Director.

Before the show, Mulligan's makeup artist Georgie Eisdell posted a behind-the-scenes video and photo of the actress getting glam with the caption, "Making magic 💫 "

The provocative #MeToo-era revenge thriller revolves around Cassie (Mulligan), a med school dropout who experiences a personal tragedy that moves her to exact vengeance against rapists, misogynist men and those who protect them.

"It's not about a sort of goodie and baddie situation," the British actress, 35, told PEOPLE in December 2020. "I like the fact that the film makes us kind of reexamine, 'How have we all been complicit in this?' There's so much to unpack about the way people talk about consent."

Mulligan admitted to being scared of the role initially — and said her reaction was a sign she had to take it on.

"I like to play parts where on the page, I can't quite figure them out," she shared. "There are elements of it that are very serious and need to be handled delicately, but for the rest of it, it's a comedy."

Promising Young Woman also features a supporting cast of very familiar faces including: Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Adam Brody, most of whom play opposite the types of characters they're known for.

Mulligan said she's looking forward to the day her two children, daughter Evelyn Grace, 5 and son Wilfred, 3, with her musician husband Mumford, 33, are old enough to see it.

"I want them to see this film or something like it," she said. "Ideally they won't grow up with the same kind of influences that we did that normalizes this kind of behavior. I think the world has moved on, to a degree, or is in the process of moving on."