Carey Mulligan Goes Back to Brunette

You were probably too busy watching football (and/or live-Tweeting the Breaking Bad finale) to notice there was a big celebrity hair change this weekend: Carey Mulligan is no longer a blonde.



The actress debuted a rich brown hue at the N.Y.C. premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis Saturday, marking a transformation from her platinum shade, which she sported for her role as Daisy Buchanan in last summer’s blockbuster The Great Gatsby.

Mulligan styled her darker do in a low center-parted bun — a departure from the mini pompadour she usually hits the carpet in. She also changed things up in the wardrobe department, selecting a revealing Alexander McQueen design (no structured suits or demure dresses) with abs-baring cutouts and a gold blinged-out collar.

This is not the star’s first time as a brunette. She has a similar shade for her role in Inside Llewyn Davis (hitting theaters in December) — check it out in the trailer below. She also had brown hair back in 2010 and for her breakout performance in An Education (which nabbed her an Oscar nom) in 2009.

What do you think of Mulligan’s darker hue? Do you like her better as a blonde?

–Brittany Talarico