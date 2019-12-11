Cardi B's Dramatic Feathered Court Look Is Something Only Cardi B Could Wear to Court

Cardi B is turning the court room into her own personal fashion show.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning singer arrived to Queens Criminal Court for a hearing in her ongoing strip club assault case and also served some looks.

Wearing a black suit teamed with a dramatic black, feather cape and matching hat, the star entered the courtroom accompanied by an entourage who looked to be guarding the jacket’s train — and to make sure no one stepped on it.

To complete her courtroom ensemble, the hit rapper wore Louis Vuitton patent heels and long mint-green fingernails.

Of course, Cardi B documented her stylish court look on her Instagram with close-up pictures of her feathered jacket, accompanied by the caption, “Court 😒🙄.”

Tuesday’s hearing marks the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s second time in court this year. In late June, just after the indictment was unsealed, Cardi B wore another legislative outfit, featuring a $2,000 Brøgger’s Gurli navy and pink color-blocked pantsuit, a navy blue wig to match, black heeled sandals and a custom pink Hermès Birkin bag. She has another hearing set for Jan. 17

The 27-year-old singer allegedly ordered an assault on two bartenders at Angel’s Strip Club in Queens over Cardi B’s theory that one of the strippers (identified as Jade) slept with her husband Offset.

Prior to her day in court, Cardi B opened up to Vogue in the magazine’s January 2020 cover story about forgiving and reconciling with Offset (whom she shares 7-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with) after his infidelity last year.

“Everybody has issues,” said Cardi, who posed with daughter. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

She continued: “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she continued. “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

Cardi also spoke on the backlash she received after choosing to stay with her husband.

“People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open,” she explained to Vogue. “That’s including everything. When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that have three kids? And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?”

She added that Offset’s children from his previous relationship bring a “pop of fun to life.”

“I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”