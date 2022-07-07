Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target.

On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."

To the surprise of Cardi's 23.2M Twitter followers, the mother-of-two revealed the following day that her fun pink and purple outfit was actually all from Target. She replied to her own tweet, writing, "FUN FACT: This is a Target outfit 😂"

The original tweet received nearly 3,000 replies filled with fans hyping up her incredible bright, summer look. One wrote "Chanel Queen." Another said "you wear everything the best."

One fan actually caught the "Up" singer in her lie. "I have this same top! In green from Target lol," she shared.

After a quick search on the Target site, both the rapper's top and bottoms are still available for purchase. Her adorable lavender cropped tee with a double-tie front is actually on clearance for just $10.20. It even comes in two additional colorways — black and vibrant green.

Her hot pink shorts are very on-trend with their high-rise style and terry cloth fabric. The drawstring bottoms are also available in a muted floral pattern, and both designs feature a matching, versatile crop top as well.

The superstar performer upgraded her Target look with extra-long straightened locks, a gorgeous glam makeup look, lime green stiletto nails, and some cheetah-print slides.

The star recently opened up about wanting plastic surgery after giving birth to her son Wave in September. Wave was Cardi and her husband Offset's second child, following their 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

In an Instagram story from June, she brought attention to her stomach, saying "it's giving tummy tuck."

Cardi B Says She Wants a 'Tummy Tuck' as She's 'a Little Heavier Than Usual' Since Giving Birth to Her Son Credit: Cardi B/instagram

Cardi then pulled on her skin and added, "Like, it's not bad but I just don't like this extra little skin." The rapper said she's "a little heavier than usual," adding of her tummy, "I don't like it. I want to get rid of it."