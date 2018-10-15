Dripping in Diamonds! Cardi B Honors Daughter By Wearing Personalized 'Kulture' Hoop Earrings

BACKGRID

Got bling?

Cardi B was blinding in diamonds for a parents’ night out with husband Offset in L.A. on Sunday.

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, showed off her post-baby body in a plunging metallic jumpsuit three months after giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari, and accessorized her look with lots of personalized diamond jewelry.

Cardi wore custom-made diamond Pristine Jewelers earrings with her daughter’s name across the hoop. She also wore a diamond-covered bracelet with a “K” charm in honor of her daughter — as well as an extravagant diamond encrusted chain necklace with her own name.

Cardi B/Instagram

On Oct. 12, Cardi rang in her 26th birthday in a very sexy leopard print ensemble reportedly designed by Laurel DeWitt, which consisted of bandeau top, skirt with side slits all the way to her hips and headpiece.

Before heading out to celebrate, Cardi posted a NSFW video to Instagram in which she shared her gratitude to fans for their well wishes on her big day. “I wanna say thank you everybody for wishin’ me a happy birthday. I’m excited, I’m gonna drink some Hennessy today,” she said in the clip. “I’m a little scared cause I might act up but I don’t give a f—.”

Just days before her birthday, Cardi announced on Instagram that she has lost all her pregnancy weight, but now is looking to gain some of it back.

“Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back 😩. Skinnymomma @teamiblends getting me snatched,” she wrote to promote TeamiBlends, a line of tea-infused products.

Cardi also opened up about the realities of her changing body after having a baby in a video clip showing off her duct taped breasts on Instagram.

“Oh this s— is crazy. I have never done this s— in my life but f— it. I have to f—ing tape my titties up because son! Giving birth and s—, like my titties was already like a little low, low you know what I’m saying? Cause I got my tits done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra and s— so, you know what I’m saying?” she told her followers while revealing how she gives her bust an extra lift.

She continued, “When I was pregnant my s— was looking nice though, nice. I was like, ‘Oh s—!’ Now though? Now Kulture did me filthy!”