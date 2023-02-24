Cardi B Tackles Community Service Hours Wearing Her Fave Designer Clothes: 'Only Have Myself to Blame'

Cardi B is holding herself accountable without sacrificing her designer wardrobe.

In new photos shared to social media this week, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper and mom (whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar) revealed that she's started her 15 days of community service, which were issued from a plea deal stemming from an 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York. Cardi's original deadline to complete the service was in January, but has now been extended to March 1.

The Grammy-winning artist, 30, has been updating her fans with Twitter photos of her chic community service looks, captioned with words of wisdom encouraging her fans to own up to their mistakes.

The first of so far four mirror selfies, posted on Feb. 21, shows the "Wap" singer wearing black leggings and a cutout tank top with split-toe boots in the style of Maison Margiela's famous Tabi design. She accessorized the look with a beige knit beanie adorned with a Chanel logo.

"Day whatever the f--k of community service……….Obey the law !!!!" she wrote.

Cardi B/Twitter

The following day, Cardi uploaded another snapshot of her sporting a second Chanel-forward outfit. She wears a baby pink bomber jacket, leggings, pink split-toe boots and a cartoonish beanie while carrying a pink over-the-shoulder quilted Chanel bag.

This time she wrote: "On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!"

Her most recent post was uploaded on Friday morning. In the photo she wears a casual athleisure ensemble accessorized with a black beanie with "Chanel" embroidered across it and a yellow Balenciaga handbag.

"My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime 'I only have myself to blame,'" she shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The rapper shared on an Instagram Live recently that at least part of her community service has been working with veterans. In an emotional message, she said she didn't know any veterans but she was upset by what she'd witnessed in her short amount of time at the facility. "They go through so much and like this country — or a lot of countries… they don't, like, provide proper service to our veterans or ex-soldiers," she said.

Cardi's court case was a result of an incident that occurred in August 2018, when two women bartenders of Angel's Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on them because she believed her husband Offset had had an affair with one of them, according to the The New York Times and TMZ.

The musician, who had 10 charges dismissed, pled guilty in September to two misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment. Cardi accepted a plea deal that handed her a three-year order of protection from the women involved in the scuffle, plus 15 days of community service.

Cardi B. Adam Gray-Pool/Getty

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to," Cardi said at the time in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

She continued: "These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans."