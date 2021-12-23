Cardi B Wears a Corset Featuring Deconstructed Balenciaga Sneakers to Offset's 30th Birthday

The superstar singer also piled on the bling with a $400,000 Playboy bunny diamond pendant

Cardi B spared no expense when it came to her ensemble for Offset's 30th birthday bash.

It's no secret that Cardi B's a big fan of Balenciaga (she did famously call out the brand's high-top sock sneakers in her hit single "I Like It"), so it's no surprise to see the rapper step out in a custom corset constructed from the luxury label's shoes.

As Cardi B walked hand-in-hand with husband Offset to the party, she showed off her custom, plunging corset made entirely from Balenciaga sneakers. The cinched, black and green bodice was made by Los Angeles-based designer Cierra Boyd.

The matching bra was made by designer Rey Ortiz.

Of course, a head-turning top wouldn't be enough for Cardi B. She amped up her look with some serious bling to give it a total glam moment.

The "Up" rapper paired her streetwear-inspired top with a massive Playboy bunny chain pendant, made from over 160 carats of VS1 diamonds and over 750 grams of 14-karat gold, Page Six reports.

Her dazzling bling was designed by celebrity jeweler Elliot Elliante, who told the outlet that the necklace is worth $400,000. The star layered the pendant with three other diamond chains, plus multiple layered diamond bracelets and huge diamond hoops.

Cardi B's bunny chain is likely a nod to her latest gig as Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence. She shared the news earlier this month on Instagram alongside a collage-style photograph that features her sporting a large silver chain with the iconic Playboy bunny logo, Cardi wrote about her new role as she shared her excitement for it.

"Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!!" the Grammy award-winning musician wrote. "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together 😏 ."

"I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!!," she continued, adding, "We're going to have soooooo much fun."

According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, "Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more," in the partnership.