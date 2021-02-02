The rapper is wearing the same pink-rhinestone-fringe-embellished ensemble in the cover art for her upcoming single "Up" (out Friday)

Cardi B Out Cardi's Herself in NSFW 'Sticker' Outfit for New Music Video — and Offset Is Excited

Cardi B has never looked better...okurrrr!

After announcing her new song "Up" on Tuesday, the rapper posted an Instagram video showing off her famous curves in the same NSFW sheer "sticker" bodysuit embellished with pink rhinestone fringe that she is wearing in the cover art for the upcoming single (out Friday).

"This outfit was all sticker on," Cardi, 28, revealed in the caption. "UP OUT FRIDAY !! You ready ?"

"DAMMNNNN LIL MAMA 😍😍😍💦💦" the rapper's husband Offset wrote in the comment section of the sexy post, while hundreds of her fans and followers left heart eye and fire emojis.

On Monday, Cardi unveiled the "Up" cover art which sees her swinging in a glass bubble chair above a pool and city skyline in the barely-there ensemble. "My new single "UP" drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up" she captioned the Instagram photo.

Her new music comes after PEOPLE confirmed that the rapper's ongoing lawsuit brought by her former manager Klenord Raphael came to an end.

In April 2018, Raphael sued Cardi for $10 million dollars, claiming he was fired in a breach of contract after discovering the rapper in 2015 and accused her of unjust enrichment and defamation. Raphael went on to allege in documents obtained by The Blast that in March 2018, Cardi disregarded their legal agreement to sign with record label Quality Control. Raphael claimed she was still represented by him when her breakthrough hit "Bodak Yellow" was released, adding that he was responsible for her spot on the reality show Love & Hip Hop, which initially helped launch her career.

That July, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) countersued Raphael for $15 million and alleged that he signed her original deal without a lawyer present. On Thursday, both court filings were reportedly dissolved in court, according to AllHipHop. Documents obtained by the outlet, which was first to report the news, indicate that, "This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney's fees."

A statement to PEOPLE from both parties reads, "Cardi and the KSR Group have agreeably parted ways and their dispute has been resolved. In addition, Cardi has renegotiated her deal with Atlantic Records and is happy with the outcome of both deals. She is looking forward to 2021 and releasing new music. The KSR Group will continue its mission of breaking new artists who achieve worldwide impact and acclaim."