Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot
Cardi B wore a stunning white maxi dress from fashion brand JLUXLABEL for a photoshoot with her daughter and stepdaughter
Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
The fashion brand gave shoutout to Cardi B on Instagram Monday, reposting a photo from the rapper's photoshoot and writing in the caption, "A Red Christmas with @iamcardib and her BEAUTIES 🎁❤️ @iamcardib wearing the White solange plunging maxi dress."
RELATED: Cardi B Wears a Corset Featuring Deconstructed Balenciaga Sneakers to Offset's 30th Birthday
Cardi B chose the brand's Solange Plunging Maxi Dress for her seasonal look. The design features "an alluring plunge neckline with long sleeves and a classy knot detail that drapes down to a sexy side slit ending in a maxi length hem," according to the JLUXLABEL website.
The dress, which is made from a "smooth silk like fabric for a touch of elegance," is currently available in sizes small through XXL.
Cardi B posed in the dress with her daughter, Kulture Kiari, 3, and her stepdaughter, Kalea, 6, both of whom wore adorable red gowns. Cardi B captioned the photo, "RED CHRISTMAS 🎄" in a nod to their looks.
Cardi B shares Kulture with her husband, Offset. The two are also parents to a 3-month-old baby boy. Offset is also dad to sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships, along with Kalea.
While Cardi B is known for her style — she recently wore a corset constructed from Balenciaga sneakers — she's not afraid to ditch the designer labels every now and then. Long before her $65 Christmas look, she wore a dress right off the rack from Target.
Cardi B wore a floral maxi dress from the store back in 2018, posting an Instagram video in the bargain look before telling a fan where they could snag the same style, which sold for $20.98 at the time, according to Glamour.
She's also designed her own affordable collection with Fashion Nova, teaming up with the popular brand multiple times to launch styles inspired by her own everyday looks.