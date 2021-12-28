Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B wore a stunning white maxi dress from fashion brand JLUXLABEL for a photoshoot with her daughter and stepdaughter

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.

The fashion brand gave shoutout to Cardi B on Instagram Monday, reposting a photo from the rapper's photoshoot and writing in the caption, "A Red Christmas with @iamcardib and her BEAUTIES 🎁❤️ @iamcardib wearing the White solange plunging maxi dress."

Cardi B chose the brand's Solange Plunging Maxi Dress for her seasonal look. The design features "an alluring plunge neckline with long sleeves and a classy knot detail that drapes down to a sexy side slit ending in a maxi length hem," according to the JLUXLABEL website.

The dress, which is made from a "smooth silk like fabric for a touch of elegance," is currently available in sizes small through XXL.

Cardi B posed in the dress with her daughter, Kulture Kiari, 3, and her stepdaughter, Kalea, 6, both of whom wore adorable red gowns. Cardi B captioned the photo, "RED CHRISTMAS 🎄" in a nod to their looks.

Cardi B shares Kulture with her husband, Offset. The two are also parents to a 3-month-old baby boy. Offset is also dad to sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships, along with Kalea.

Cardi B Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Cardi B is known for her style — she recently wore a corset constructed from Balenciaga sneakers — she's not afraid to ditch the designer labels every now and then. Long before her $65 Christmas look, she wore a dress right off the rack from Target.

Cardi B wore a floral maxi dress from the store back in 2018, posting an Instagram video in the bargain look before telling a fan where they could snag the same style, which sold for $20.98 at the time, according to Glamour.