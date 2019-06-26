Cardi B Matches Navy Blue Hair to Her $2K Suit for Court

Image zoom Say Cheese!/GC Images

Cardi B is keeping up her appearance in court.

The Grammy Award-winning artist — who was indicted by a Queens grand jury over a strip club brawl she was involved in last August — arrived at the Queens County Criminal Court looking very chic. The star wore a Brøgger’s Gurli navy and pink color-blocked pantsuit and a navy blue wig to match.

Together, the blazer and pants look totaled almost $2,000. To top off the court ensemble, the singer added black, heeled sandals and a custom, hot pink Hermès Birkin bag.

The 26-year-old rapper is alleged to have ordered an assault on two bartenders, identified as Jade and Baddie G, at Angel’s Strip Club over her belief that Jade slept with Cardi’s husband, Offset — and the indictment was officially unsealed on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson previously told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.,” leaving both bartenders with injuries. NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera tossing an ice bucket at the women.

The “Press” singer was initially only charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment, but — after rejecting a plea deal in April —now faces 12 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, as well as criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment for her part in the brawl, according to the indictment.

Ahead of Tuesday, Cardi’s attorney, Jeff Kern, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, though he previously told reporters he was “aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

According to the Associated Press, the “I Like It” singer pleaded “not guilty” to the 12 charges and the next court date is set for Sept. 9, but she is not required to appear.