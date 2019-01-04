Cardi B always keeps it real, so real in fact, that she’s not even phased by wardrobe malfunctions. She regularly calls out her own outfit mishaps, carries on like a champ, and never lets it upset her. Just this week during a performance in New Zealand, she paused the show telling the crowd that she needed a break to fix her wedgie after some intense twerking. So in honor of her candid and hilarious reaction, we’re rounding up all of her memorable mishaps.

Wedgie Weirdness

During a performance at the Mount Maunganui Bay Dreams festival in New Zealand on Wednesday, Cardi stopped the show to fix a very important outfit detail.

According to a video obtained by a concert-goer, the singer addressed the crowd after finishing a song in the middle of her set saying, “Anyways, y’all, I need a little break. I’ll be right back, I gotta take this wedgie out my ass.”

Cardi at Bay Dreams Festival today in New Zealand 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/d24e1cNi8k — Cardi B Updates (@CardiData) January 2, 2019

Then the singer skipped away offstage to the delight of the roaring crowd.

Torn Couture

Cardi and Nicki Minaj had an epic showdown at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week party in N.Y.C. in September that left Cardi bruised and with an exposed-bum.

During the altercation, Minaj, 35, was up against a wall and completely surrounded by security as Cardi, 25, screamed and lunged at her, another source told PEOPLE.

In a video posted by Twitter user Danieljonasny, Cardi can be seen saying, “Bitch come here,” while appearing to make a lunge towards the “Barbie Dreams” rapper. Afterwards, a male voice can he heard shouting, “Don’t do it,” as Cardi and is led away.

In another video obtained by Cosmopolitan, Cardi can be seen removing her shoe during the altercation as she repeatedly screams, “I will f— you up!”

During the process, her red tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress was ripped in the back. Cardi exited the building barefoot with a welt on her head and her butt exposed.

RELATED: Cardi B Stops New Zealand Concert to Fix Wedgie After Intense Twerking on Stage

Nip Slip Save

During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she changed from her red carpet and performance outfits when it was time to announce Demi Lovato onto the stage for her performance of “Sorry Not Sorry.”

Cardi wore an off-the-shoulder pink gown with feathery stole, and the neckline verged so low that she was at risk of exposing her left breast on live TV. The cameras panned away and when they returned on Cardi, she improvised like a pro by holding her dress to her chest to avoid flashing the audience.

Over Exposure

At the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, the star had another twerking-related outfit error. She exposed her derrière while dancing to a song, which made the gold fringe skirt rise up and completely reveal her bare bum.

Cut It Out

At the Mala Luna Music Festival in October, the star wore a black one-piece with so many cutouts that odds were not in her favor for avoiding a nip slip.

The star’s high-collar long-sleeve crop top had a cutout right along her cleavage and during her performance, she exposed her left breast when her top slipped during the show.

Birthday Assist

To celebrate her birthday and Quavo’s album release, Quavo Huncho, in October, Cardi and fellow Migos member, ex-husband Offset, were spotted getting close on the dance floor.

Cardi starting twerking in her bandeau top and cheetah-print skirt with completely-open slits and thanks to Offset, she narrowly avoided a malfunction. Her husband at the time held her at her waist, keeping her skirt from entirely exposing her crotch.