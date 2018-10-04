Cardi B Makes NSFW Jokes About Her 'Vitamin D' Facial

Cardi B/Instagram

For better or worse, Cardi B is never one to hold back her candid thoughts. And if you follow the rapper on social media, you know that to be very true.

While visiting Flawless Icon spa in Miami, Cardi, 25, documented the facial she got with Vitamin C and light therapy on Instagram Stories — and she made a very NSFW reference about the clear gel looking like a bodily fluid. (No need to explain further.)

“I’m getting a facial. They told me to get a facial with these people when I’m in Miami,” Cardi said.

She continued with a smirk, “It looks like I got…it looks like, you know what?”

“It’s Vitamin C gel,” her facialist said as she massaged then gel into Cardi’s skin.

“It looks like Vitamin D gel,” Cardi quipped back.

Before jetting off to Miami, Cardi surrendered to police on Monday morning and was subsequently arrested in connection with a fight earlier this year at a strip club in Queens, New York.

The rapper was charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment and will be arraigned Oct. 29, the NYPD confirmed to PEOPLE.

Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi was all smiles as she left the police station wearing a tan-colored skirt with a thigh-high slit, as well as a white blouse and heels.

According to the New York Times and TMZ, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in August, when two bartenders at Angel’s Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on the women because she believed her husband, Migos rapper Offset, had had an affair with one of them. A police spokesperson told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.”

Sources close to Cardi previously denied that she was involved in the attack, according to TMZ. While the bartenders were reportedly injured during the brawl, both women declined to receive medical treatment. “We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” the rapper’s attorney Jeff Kern told press outside the police station on Monday. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

Mark Lennihan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

However, a lawyer for the alleged victims begs to differ.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks,” Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims tells PEOPLE in a statement. “But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes.”