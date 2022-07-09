Cardi B Just Wore the Fluffy Slippers Selena Gomez and Megan Fox Wear Outside in Summer, and They're on Sale
Ideally, breathable sandals and lightweight sneakers are reserved for summer. But Cardi B just proved that you can totally wear a pair of cozy slippers no matter the temperature.
In a series of tweets from the July 4 holiday weekend, the "Up" singer jokingly shouted out her cute and casual "Chanel" outfit (which was actually from Target) and paired the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers along with it.
The shearling slingback sandals have long been a celebrity favorite, even in the hot summer months. Megan Fox previously wore the sandals with jeans and a cropped knit sweater-tank top combo, while Selena Gomez wore them in early June with a sheepskin cardigan and cozy sweatpants.
And right now, you can get the Ugg sandals celebs wear for up to 50 percent off at Amazon and Nordstrom.
The Fluff Yeah slippers feature a peep-toe opening to allow your feet to breathe, platform soles that offer an elevated look, and a fluffy sheepskin fur exterior that makes it feel like you're walking on clouds, according to one Amazon customer. They have a comfortable elastic strap decorated with Ugg's signature logo to keep your ankles secure while you move about.
While you can wear them around the house, the Fluff Yeahs have a rubber sole, which makes them ideal for running errands, walking the dog, or going for a nice summer stroll, like Cardi showed us.
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers in Purple, $75 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
The slippers have over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers are obsessed with the quality and fit of these all-season fur slippers. Plenty agree that they're breathable enough that their feet don't overheat in the summer. "These always feel secure, comfy, [and] warm, but not too hot," one said.
For a limited time, you can score multiple colors of the mega-popular Ugg Fluff Yeah Slippers on sale. A pair normally goes for $100, but with these discounts, you can get them for as little as $50. Go for vibrant summer solids like purple, red, and key lime, or consider one of the fun multicolored pairs, like this one that reminds us of the sunset.
Shop our favorite colors of the celeb-approved slipper below.
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers in Red, $50 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers in Key Lime, $50 (orig. $99.95); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers in Black Taffy, $66 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers in White Multi-color, $82.50 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com
