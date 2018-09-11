New York Fashion Week began with a big brawl. At the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Friday evening, Cardi B attempted to attack Nicki Minaj at the Plaza Hotel. The blowout left Cardi B with a welt on her forehead and her Dolce & Gabbana gown ripped. And despite all the tension, Cardi B’s longtime stylist is sticking by her side.

In an Instagram story, her stylist, Kollin Carter (who styled her for the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party) announced that he will still be working with the rapper.

“For everyone asking yes I still work with Cardi lol that’s my love,” he wrote. “And if it’s up to me I always will. We grew so fast together. She’s more than a client she’s family. Shade her and you get blocked. Period.”

The stylist has been working with Cardi B ever since the rapper hit super-stardom. For every major outing, Carter has been the mastermind behind her now-famous outfits.

From her epic Met Gala look to her fairytale moment at the Diamond Ball and her super sleek and sophisticated outfit that she wore to the Tom Ford show (a day before her altercation with Minaj), Carter has styled them all.

Cardi B has come under backlash ever since her physical attack aimed at Minaj, which reportedly began after Cardi accused Nicki of allegedly shaming her daughter.

“The scene was f—ing crazy,” the insider told PEOPLE. “It was entourage against entourage. They had their altercation on the second-floor balcony, right above the red carpet. All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on.”

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki,” the source continued.

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Cardi B has remained out of the spotlight since the altercation, but Minaj has been back at fashion shows, sitting front row at Opening Ceremony on Sunday and attending the Oscar de la Renta show alongside her mom on Tuesday.