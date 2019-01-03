Cardi B Stops New Zealand Concert to Fix Wedgie After Intense Twerking on Stage

One can always count on Cardi B to keep things candid.

During a performance at the Mount Maunganui Bay Dreams festival in New Zealand on Wednesday, Cardi stopped the show to fix her wardrobe mishap — and kept the crowd in the loop the whole time.

According to a video obtained by a concert-goer, the singer addressed the crowd after finishing a song in the middle of her set saying, “Anyways, y’all, I need a little break. I’ll be right back, I gotta take this wedgie out my a—.”

Then the singer skipped away offstage to the delight of the roaring crowd.

Cardi at Bay Dreams Festival today in New Zealand 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/d24e1cNi8k — Cardi B Updates (@CardiData) January 2, 2019

As Cardi learned, intense twerking while wearing bejeweled leotard outfits can become a hazard. The rapper posted a series of videos of her performance at the festival, wearing two different thong bodysuits and getting down on her hands to support herself for the booty-shaking dance moves.

Her first outfit was a pink leotard with a black flared skirt barley covering her exposed backside, while her second look was just as risqué, wearing a green long-sleeve one-piece with butt-exposing thong when the wedgie mishap happened.

Last year, Cardi also had a candid on-stage moment when her ex-husband, Offset, surprised Cardi during a performance with a public apology to win back.

A week and a half later after calling it quits in early December, Offset crashed her performance at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud festival.

Stagehands put three boxes of flowers that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage, after which Offset then walked out with a bouquet of white flowers in hand, and said into the microphone, “In front of the world, I love you.” Cardi responded to him in off of the microphone at length, after which Offset exited the stage.

First, he crashed one of her sets to declare his love and beg for her back.

Offset then showering Cards with multiple luxe gifts for the holidays, including thousands of dollars worth of shoes and bags from Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Hermès.

The couple share a daughter, 5-month-old Kulture Kiari, and split after a year of marriage. Cardi announced in a now-deleted Instagram video that she and Offset had been “trying to work things out” but ultimately “grew out of love.”