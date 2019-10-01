Cardi B Turns Heads at Paris Fashion Week in Revealing Purple Latex Outfit

Cardi B is keeping her promise at Paris Fashion Week!

The rapper warned her followers that she was going to “serve it” when it came to her Parisienne looks — and the star has delivered.

On Monday, the Bronx native stepped out in a plunging royal purple latex dress designed by Nicolas Jebran. The star paired the figure-hugging ensemble with matching thigh-high boots and hoop earring from Princesa Pilar.

“LA CALDIIIIII !!!!!!!!Dress @nicolasjebran| earrings @queenpee pic by @tomasherold,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her strutting in the outfit.

Cardi received some words of encouragement from her sister Hennessy Carolina Almánzar, who commented “Serveeeeee 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️” on her older sister’s post. Other famous friends like La La Anthony also chimed in, writing, “So goooood🔥🔥🔥.”

On Saturday, Cardi made quite the arrival in France, dressed head-to-toe in a blue, white and green floral ensemble by Richard Quinn.

The 26-year-old artist showed off her unique look — which was comprised of a belted overcoat, knee-length pleated skirt, gloves, skin-tight boots, a head wrap and matching face mask — in a hilarious video in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I’m here to serve it to you motherf—ers, and serve it to you cold,” she said in the clip as she strutted down the street.

“Madame, excuse moi, excuse moi madame,” yelled a photographer, to which the rapper responded, “Make sure a car don’t hit me, ’cause a bitch can’t see.”

Since then, the artist also has worn a beautifully textured Thom Browne blazer and skirt, as well as an Aliétte bodysuit paired with colorful Edda Gimnes pieces. Cardi previously wore a vibrant Edda Gimnes ensemble in her “Press” music video.

Last year, the Hustlers actress made headlines during fashion month for an infamous fight with rapper Nicki Minaj at the annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week.

After the physical altercation took place, Cardi wrote a scathing Instagram post that did not mention Minaj by name but suggested that the “Ganja Burns” rapper had made negative comments about her infant daughter.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!!” the “I Like It” rapper wrote.

Minaj also went on to clarify why she waited a few days to speak about the incident.

Addressing Cardi, Minaj remarked that since “you knew that when that footage came out, you was about to look f—ing dumb,” Cardi and her publicist “hurried up and put out a statement” right away.

“I’m such an ill-ass bitch I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night,” Minaj added.

In fact, while exiting the party that night, Minaj was spotted smiled and blowing kisses to the crowd.