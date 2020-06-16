The rapper said she has had the intricate tattoo for 10 years

Cardi B Shows Off Her Revamped Peacock Hip Tattoo After 'Hours of Pain'

Cardi B has added an extra pop of color to her iconic hip tattoo.

On Monday, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her updated peacock ink on Instagram, revealing the latest intricate details that tattoo artist Jamie Schene added onto her body this week.

"So after 10 years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover," Cardi captioned the side by side image.

Schene added eccentric details to her decade-old tattoo, including a whimsical hot pink butterfly and several new peacock feathers and flowers.

Cardi's body art is also significantly brighter and more colorful thanks to Schene's additional touch-ups.

"This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂. Thank you @jamie_schene," Cardi added.

According to Schene, who also posted the same photo to his Instagram, the artist worked on the tattoo for "7 days in a row," which he said is "no joke" of an experience.

Later on Monday, Cardi posed for a full-body snap centered on her new leg ink.

The rapper sat crouched near a glass window with her tatted hip facing the camera. Cardi dressed in a simple outfit of skinny high heels and white bikini top to let viewers keep their focus on the tattoo.

Last month, the "I Like It" songstress unveiled another completed tattoo on her back.

“Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene,” she wrote alongside the video, which showed the new ink from her back down to her leg.

Cardi's back tattoo was created by Schene, the same artist who designed the one on her hip, who reposted the same video on Instagram, sharing all the hard work that went into completing the tattoo.

“Thank you @iamcardib!,” the California-based tattoo artist wrote. “60+ hours, more than 10 cities, it was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality.”

The tattoo mostly features an array of colorful flowers, plus a few butterflies. Several hours after posting the initial video, Cardi unveiled the tattoo in its entirety in a bikini pic.

In the photo, the mom of one is squatting in a lime green thong bikini and platform heels while also holding a blue Birkin bag. Both the green suit and blue bag are complemented by her colorful hair.

Cardi has a number of other tattoos on her body, including one of her husband Offset’s name on her leg, which she first unveiled last summer.

In a July 2019 Instagram post, Offset shared a screenshot of himself FaceTiming Cardi B, who appeared to be lifting her leg up to show her husband his name tattooed in cursive on the back of her thigh.