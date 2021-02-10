"I know it's a little plain for y'all but I just thought it was so amazing," Cardi B told her Instagram followers of her new luxurious bag

Cardi B Shows Off New Hermès Bag That She Paid ‘Triple’ for: 'I Was Searching the World for It'

Cardi B has a brand new accessory to add to her ever-growing Birkin handbag collection.

On Tuesday, the "I Like It" rapper — who is no stranger to living a life of luxury — showed off her new Hermès Birkin bag ( which typically range anywhere from $12,000 to $200,000) on Instagram. While filming the luxurious bag, Cardi explained that she pulled out all the stops to buy the coveted accessory.

"I wanted this f---ing Birkin so bad," she told her followers. "Y'all don't understand, I called every f---ing Hermes store, it just came out this year. Searching for it and finally f---ing found it. Cost me triple but I love it."

"I know it's a little plain for y'all but I just thought it was so amazing, she's so pretty," Cardi added of the bag. "I cant wait to wear it!"

The Grammy winner captioned the video, "I'm in love .I was searching the world for it #Birkinbagbardiback."

Cardi's new bag is the latest addition to her Hermès handbag collection, which she shared a glimpse of to her Instagram followers back in October after returning home from her lavish 28th birthday bash Las Vegas.

Complete with a floor-to-ceiling ladder so she can easily reach all of her purses, the impressive display features 23 Birkin bags with many featuring extremely rare and one-of-a-kind designs, like camouflage, glitter and a paisley-print pattern.

"Pick a color," Cardi captioned the Instagram post standing in front of the impressive wall of bags, which likely adds up to being worth over $500,000.

In the comments, the "WAP" rapper's estranged husband Offset, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture, left a cheeky message about her handbag collection. "I'm Responsible for 15 of them," he said.

Image zoom Cardi B and her Birkin collection | Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

Although many of Cardi's followers have applauded her for the collection, a social media post started circulating last fall that claimed the expensive Birkin bags have literally lost their value" because female Black rappers make them "easy to get" and less "exclusive."

And Cardi did not take kindly to the comments

"I've been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it," Cardi said at the time in a video shared on Instagram. "They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store."

The mom of one went on to say that people shouldn't be questioning if Black women "could get a bag from the Hermés store" because "y'all don't do this to these white celebrities."

"So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us? What the f---? It just makes you want to brag like, 'Bitch do you know who the f--- you're talking to?' But no, I'm not even going to take it there," she said.

Image zoom Cardi B | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cardi also slammed people who question whether a designer handbag is real or fake when they see a Black or Hispanic woman carrying it. "And another thing is, why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag you have to question it? 'Oh is it fake?' or 'She's a scammer' or 'She's f---ing a n------ for it,'" the star said. "There's a lot of boss-ass bitches out here. There's bitches that's getting money out here."

Most importantly, Cardi wanted her fans to know that if they can't afford a designer purse, they shouldn't feel pressure from the world to go out and buy one.