Seeing Hearts! Cardi B Shows Off Romantic Hairstyle Ahead of Valentine's Day

Cardi B is getting into the Valentine's Day spirit.

The 29-year-old rapper debuted a new look on social media Wednesday, showing off a heart-shaped hairstyle. In the clip, Cardi is seen rocking black straight hair with her tresses parted in the shape of a heart, swept to the side.

Showing off the look, Cardi posed for the camera with her head down and created a heart with her hands.

This isn't the first time she's has incorporated hearts into her looks. In August, Cardi B posted a video featuring her pink hair in heart-shaped pigtails with braids underneath, asking her followers, "Ya like my hair?"

​​"My hair: yes or no?" the musician asked in the clip. "Would you guys go to the club with your hair like this?"

Cardi often switches up her hair and experiments with different colors and styles.

In November, the "WAP" rapper shared a carousel of throwback photos showcasing her shorter, naturally curly locks as she got candid about growing her hair over the years.

In true Cardi fashion, she captioned the snaps with a lengthy but honest message about the obstacles she's faced throughout the years managing her textured tresses. She also included words of empowerment and acceptance to uplift women of color who may also be struggling to love their hair.

"Why [is it] every time I post my natural hair I hear 'you're MIXED you're supposed to have long hair?' That's not true and very misleading," the mom of two wrote, adding, "Being mixed [doesn't] mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn't my case."

She shared that she's had "problems" managing her hair since she was a child, but a couple of years ago she found "different methods" that worked and lengthened her hair.

"They'll try to make us believe our hair won't grow this long it's not true," the rapper who is of Dominican and Trinidadian descent continued. "A lot of hair products we used back then wasn't good for our hair but that's all we had to choose from also we couldn't afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all," Cardi added.

"Now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and TikTok about how to care for our hair better."

While the first eight Instagram shots of the Grammy Award-winning rapper highlighted a much shorter, natural hairdo from earlier years, the last clip in the montage showed her with thicker, fuller hair down to her mid-back.