Cardi B Shows Off All Her Curves — and Her Back Tattoo! — in a Body-Hugging Dress

Cardi B showcased her style and ink in a recent social media post!

The mother of two shared an Instagram carousel of pictures and videos wearing a long, blue, yellow and orange ensemble on Tuesday.

"I smell like Thai coconut's & pineapple 🍍," the Grammy winner, 30, captioned the post.

Cardi sported coral-colored sandals, a gold necklace with matching rings, and a red and gold arm bracelet to complete the look. The dress also showed a peek of her colorful back tattoo.

The musician showed off her look from all angles, letting her followers see how it flawlessly hugs her curves will still showing a hint of skin. In the video she shared, followers get a better look at the unique silhouette as Cardi moves around in it. The movement also shows off her ink even more!

This is not the first time the "Bodak Yellow" emcee has shown off her impressive tattoos online.

Back in 2020, Cardi updated her peacock ink, revealing on Instagram the newest intricate details that tattoo artist Jamie Schene added. She captioned a side-by-side of the art: "So after 10 years, I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover."

"This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩 😂," she concluded the post before thanking Schene.

In May 2020, Cardi also gave fans and followers the first in-depth look into her detailed back tattoo that stretches down her thigh with an Instagram video. The ink is complete with colorful butterflies, a variety of flowers and a bird.

The video's caption revealed how it took her "several months, but I'm finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh."

The superstar artist also has her husband's name, Offset, tattooed on her leg. The Migos rapper, 31, also inked his wife's name on his neck and most recently covered his back in a new tattooed tribute to his cousin and late bandmate Takeoff.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4, and son Wave Set Cephus, 19 months.