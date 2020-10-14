The "WAP" rapper shared a photo of her impressive array of Hermès Birkin bags, which features a rainbow of rare colors and patterns

Cardi B Shows Off Her Epic Hermès Birkin Collection, as Ex Offset Says He Gifted 15 of the 23 Bags

It's no secret that Cardi B likes to live a life of luxury. From her intricate crystal-adorned manicures to her revolving door of designer handbags, the "WAP" rapper, 28, loves channeling her most glamorous side. And one of the most important staples in her wardrobe? The iconic Hermès Birkin bag, which Cardi often totes around to complete each of her outfits (even bikinis!).

After returning home from her lavish 28th birthday bash Las Vegas, Cardi shared a glimpse of her Hermès handbag collection — and yes, it's just as jaw-dropping as you would expect.

Complete with a floor-to-ceiling ladder so she can easily reach all of her purses, the display features 23 Birkin bags with many featuring extremely rare and one-of-a-kind designs, like camouflage, glitter and a paisley-print pattern.

"Pick a color," Cardi captioned the Instagram post standing in front of the impressive wall of bags, which likely adds up to being worth over $500,000.

In the comments, the rapper's estranged husband Offset, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture, left a cheeky message about her handbag collection. "I'm Responsible for 15 of them," he said.

But Offset's not the only one who has showered Cardi with the luxurious bag before. Just last weekend for her 28th birthday, Kylie Jenner gifted the star a baby blue Birkin (which usually ranges for about $40,000 to $50,000) and is now situated in her closet, on the the third shelf from the bottom.

