Cardi B Will Match Charitable Donations After Receiving Criticism for Debating $88K Purse Purchase

"Read the room," one person wrote in response to the rapper asking her Twitter followers if she should buy an $88,000 purse

Cardi B is listening to recent criticism from her fans and followers.

On Sunday, the rapper, 28, came under fire for flaunting her wealth amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after tweeting, “Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting.” Social media users were quick to call her out for the post, with many sharing their own financial problems to put her shopping decision into perspective.

“Cardi we are going through a really rough time right now & a lot of people r scared that they won’t even be able to put a roof over their heads or food on the table,” one person tweeted. “I love you but we r still going through Covid and the government isn’t doing s--t to help us and hasn’t [in] 4 months.”

“Read the room.......” someone else wrote. A third person added: “Sis, there’s an eviction crisis, folks can’t feed their families, students are drowning in debt, and people are sick with and dying of COVID. Most of us don’t have the luxury of $88 temptations so hearing you’re trying to drop $88k on a purse feels hella wrong.”

Cardi appears to have gotten the message. Just a few hours later, she announced that she would match her followers' charitable donations.

“Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation,” she tweeted. “Lets [sic] match energy.”

Cardi later reminded Twitter users that she has donated a total of $2 million in 2020 and clapped back at a few people who called her out, including journalist and Internet personality Yashar Ali who said her original tweet was "deeply insensitive and unnecessary."

"Go cry about it," Cardi said in a response. "I never seen u tweet about me when I donated a million dollar twice now you here. I didn’t offended no body,didn’t do nothing illegal .Im not going to apologize because I work my a-- off and I ask MY FANS! Which ARE MY FRIENDS A QUESTION!Ya want to be hurt so bad."

"Ok guys I apologize," she said in another tweet a few minutes later. "There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin trump for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but Ok?"

The backlash comes just weeks after Cardi came under fire for celebrating Thanksgiving with her family amid the ongoing pandemic: "Twelve kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit," she tweeted at the time.

The tweet sparked backlash, with fans calling out the singer for hosting such a large gathering despite the growing number of cases of the virus. On November 29, the "WAP" rapper apologized and said "she spent so much money getting everyone tested" before the celebration.

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi also revealed that she took the proper precautions to remain safe prior to the November holiday, as she shared that she regularly got tested for COVID-19, alongside those around her.

"ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week," she wrote in response to a fan. "Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !"

However, despite Cardi's response and explanation, many still disagreed with her hosting the event. "Bragging about your large gathering during a pandemic to your millions of impressionable fans who do not have the money that you have to get rapid tests is irresponsible," one user tweeted.

Another said, "This virus also doesn't give the right for the wealthy to flaunt their wealth. Many of us would like to have large family gatherings, but we respect our older family members too much to do so, no matter how much money we do or do not have!!!"