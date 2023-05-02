Cardi B Says 'I Always Get Anxiety' to Outdo Her Met Gala Ensembles: 'Imagine Competing with Yourself'

The rapper was ambitious Monday night by wearing not one but three showstopping gowns to the 2023 Met Gala (with a fourth look for the afterparty)

By
Published on May 2, 2023 11:14 PM
Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cardi B. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Cardi B is no stranger to nerves.

While the 30-year-old rapper is always a must-see on the Met Gala red carpet, Cardi B revealed that she feels a lot of pressure to consistently outdo what she wore the last time she walked the most coveted steps in fashion.

"Every single time that I got to the Met, it's fun of course. But it's like, I don't know, like, after my first time going to the Met, I always get anxiety. And the anxieties just grow and grow and grow," she said in her Vogue video getting ready for the 2023 Met Gala.

Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cardi B. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

"Maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last, and it's so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening," she added.

For the big event this year, the "Up" singer wore not one but three showstopping gowns (with a fourth look for the afterparty) on Monday night.

She left her hotel wearing a plunging, bejeweled pink dress with a matching oversized tulle headpiece. She arrived on the carpet in a black-and-white tie floral ballgown with a silver wig.

Cardi B three Mat Gala Looks 2023
Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty, John Shearer/WireImage, Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both of her ensembles respectively channeled what Karl Lagerfeld and model Lily-Rose Depp wore for the 2017 Chanel haute couture Spring/Summer show, in keeping with the night's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme.

Her homage to Lagerfeld continued inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as her third outfit of the night was all about tweed — a Chanel signature. She wore a pink-and-black houndstooth bodycon dress designed with a plunging neckline, plus gemstones down the bodice and around the hem.

And for her final look, she slipped into a spaghetti-strap newsprint dress for an afterparty at The Box, which she attended with her husband Offset.

The New York native revealed how nervous she gets before attending the invite-only event during an interview with Vogue.

"The anxiety," Cardi said. "You know sometimes I be like, 'I'm not doing the Met Gala next year, I just can't do it,' like it's bad for my health."

The mother of two admitted her nervousness comes from a fear of "bad pictures, people not liking my outfit, like it's just everything, the pressure!"

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Jameela Jamil attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)
Jameela Jamil Calls Out 2023 Met Gala for 'Selective Cancel Culture'
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala
The Carlyle Hotel: 2023 Met Gala - Departures
Miranda Kerr Did Her Own Pre-Makeup Skin Prep for the 2023 Met Gala — Here's What She Used
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
See All the Tributes to Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat, Choupette, on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
A Look at Rihanna's Fashionably Late Met Gala Appearances (Approved by Anna Wintour) 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Strips Down for Second 2023 Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian's Pearl Met Gala Gown Broke And Spilled On Her Feet
Kim Kardashian Has a Wardrobe Malfunction After 2023 Met Gala When Her Custom Pearl Dress Breaks
Stars who missed the MET - blake lively, zendaya, lady gaga
Stars Who Skipped the Met Gala (and Why)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CruT8_wsup5/. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
See All the Behind-the-Scenes Details of Jennifer Lopez's Show-Stopping Met Gala Look
Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Blue and Red Satin Outfit with daughter Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner Coordinates Outfit with Daughter Stormi Before Heading to 2023 Met Gala: Photo
Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ICYMI, Rihanna's Cat-Eye Sunglasses on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Had Massive False Lashes
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Cindy Crawford Responds to Margot Robbie's Chanel Met Gala Dress That She Wore First: 'Love Seeing This'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
How Emily Blunt's Met Gala 2023 Designer Michael Kors 'Upped the Drama' of Her Look (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama'
Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Lil Nas X — and His Choupette Glam — Snapped So Many Starry Selfies Inside the 2023 Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Says Bringing Baby No. 2 to Met Gala Is 'Fun' but 'Feels Guilty' Son Isn't There