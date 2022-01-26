Cardi B Says Thierry Mugler Was One of the First Designers to 'Take a Chance' on Her in Moving Tribute

The rapper, 29, shared a series of images on Instagram Tuesday that showed her wearing Mugler's designs while performing and on the red carpet over the years.

She recalled that the French innovator was "one of the FIRST designers to take a major chance on me" remembering their first fashion collaboration at the 2019 Grammys when she dropped jaws on the red carpet in vintage "Venus" Mugler gown — featuring a blush satin and velvet skirt, sequin bodysuit, matching gloves and pearl embellishments — pulled straight from the archives from the label's Fall 1995 Couture collection.

"Over the years me, him and Kollin [Carter] created even more fashion moments but nothing tops being able to finally meet him in person last year in Paris at his museum exhibit," she wrote. "It's so crazy because I was second-guessing if I should go the whole time leading up to that trip. I had just given birth to my son like three weeks prior and wasn't feeling 100% like myself but something in my spirit kept saying 'GO.'"

She added, "Maybe God knew that if I didn't go then I may have never had the opportunity to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me."

She concluded her tribute by calling Mugler "a true inspiration for all of us."

Cardi's relationship with Mugler began after her stylist Kollin Carter direct messaged the brand on Instagram when on the hunt for her Grammys look.

"Just the name Thierry Mugler…it was always a dream of mine to get a hold of archive pieces from him," the stylist told WWD in 2019. "He was one of my favorite designers ever since I fell in love with fashion."

Mugler's passing was announced on his Instagram account Sunday with a black square and a statement written in both French and English.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," the caption read.

Mugler's eponymous brand also confirmed the news, sharing, "It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day."