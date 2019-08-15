Cardi B Stars in Reebok’s Latest Campaign — and You Can Shop the Exact Pieces She's Worn

Image zoom Courtesy Reebok

Since being named a Reebok partner and ambassador in November 2018, Cardi B has fronted some of the brand’s coolest campaigns. Now, the rapper is back and better than ever as the face of Reebok’s Meet You There collection, a streetwear-inspired take on athleisure featuring clothing in a huge range of sizes: 2XS to 3XL.

In a campaign video released by Reebok on August 12, Cardi dons a green, blue, and white color-blocked sports bra, black bike shorts, and a black windbreaker from the collection while discussing how she stays true to herself. “I just thought I was weird because everybody kept telling me that I’m weird,” she says in the video, “but when I started doing videos on Instagram, and so many people claimed that they relate to me, I was like, ‘Whoa, I guess there’s a lot of weird people out there.’”

If breaking hip-hop records and starring alongside J Lo in the upcoming Hustlers movie is what “weird” looks like, you can count me in. Keep scrolling to shop the exact bra and jacket Cardi wore in Reebok’s Meet You There video (the bike shorts haven’t been released yet), plus other great options from the collection. Workout clothes this cute always make me weirdly excited to go to the gym, but honestly, I’m sure I’m not the only one. Prices start as low as $25, so you can keep making money moves while hitting the gym in style.

