Cardi B Reacts to Celebrities Who Say They Don't Bathe Regularly

The rapper shared her confusion after celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed they don't shower often

Cardi B is pretty confused about the latest celebrity discourse on hygiene.

The 28-year-old rapper recently chimed in on the current cleansing discussion after stars like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that they don't feel the need to shower often and Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis explained why they don't bathe their children every day.

"Wassup with people saying they don't shower?" Cardi asked her Twitter followers on Tuesday alongside a confused emoji. "It's giving itchy."

The debate began last month when Kutcher, 43, and wife Mila Kunis appeared on pal Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kutcher said of daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6½, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4½.

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever," Kunis, 37, added.

Kutcher also subscribes to the same philosophy. "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher said of his soap usage. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

Shepard, 46, later appeared on The View with wife Bell, 41, where they admitted that they also subscribe to the "waiting for the stink" method with their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag," Bell said. "Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gyllenhaal, 40, also admitted that he sometimes goes without bathing himself, but still believes in oral hygiene. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he told Vanity Fair. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth]."

The debate quickly made headlines with other stars chiming in and ensuring their fans that they're on board with showering.

"Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," Dwayne Johnson wrote Friday on Twitter. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

Jason Momoa also joined in, telling Access Hollywood on Monday, "I'm not starting any trends. I shower, trust me."