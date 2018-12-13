Cardi B Out Cardi B's Herself by Posting TMI Video While She Gets Bikini Laser Hair Removal

Cardi B has no problem sharing intimate details of her life with fans on social media — including when she gets laser hair removal down there.

The “Money” rapper, 26, shared a video on her Instagram Story while visiting Rejuve Face and Body Spa in N.Y.C. as she laid on the table getting the hair on her legs and private parts lasered off.

In typical Cardi fashion, she documented the treatment with hilarious commentary in the video. “I’m at Rejuve bitch getting my laser done. No hairy legs and p—- for me bitch! Ahh,” she said as her esthetician zapped her with the laser.

“Does it hurt?” someone asked in the background.

“No!” Cardi replied.

The Bronx-born artist is known for always keeping things real with her followers, whether she’s opening up about her $800 butt enhancement in a Queens basement or shutting down liposuction rumors.

“I never did lipo, bro. Never,” Cardi said as she flaunted her abs three months after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari.

However, in August Cardi did reveal she’s not completely opposed to getting a little nip and tuck. “I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she lamented on Instagram Live. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach.”

“If I’m not working, I gotta make sure my baby’s okay,” she added. “I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

The star also famously posted a video of her duct taped boobs before a red carpet to give her post-pregnancy bosom an extra boost.

“Oh this s— is crazy. I have never done this s— in my life but f— it. I have to f—ing tape my titties up because son! Giving birth and s—, like my titties was already like a little low, low you know what I’m saying? Cause I got my tits done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra and s— so, you know what I’m saying?” she said in a very honest sentiment to her followers.

“When I was pregnant my s— was looking nice though, nice. I was like, ‘Oh s—!’ Now though? Now Kulture did me filthy!” she continued, jokingly blaming her daughterfor making her chest saggier.

And she did hint that she may go under the knife to get a second breast augmentation surgery, so her chest looks more lifted.

“I don’t give a f—. If y’all mothaf—ers see me gone in November, December I’m getting my tits done! I don’t give a f—,” Cardi said. “Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a titty renovation cause I gotta renovate these s—s!”