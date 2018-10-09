Cardi B/Instagram

It’s been three months since Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and she’s officially back to her pre-baby weight.

In a new Instagram post the 25-year-old singer announced that she lost the weight that she gained during her pregnancy and now wants to put some of it back on.

“Now that i lost all the baby weight i gotta gain some back 😩. Skinnymomma @teamiblends getting me snatched.”

She promoted TeamiBlends, a line of tea-infused products, in an outfit that showed off her post-baby body. She wore a black plunging bra with a patterned jacket and high-waisted leather pants.

While she’s feeling her new post-baby body now, she did open up about the realities of having a child on Instagram two weeks ago.

She shared a clip of herself duct taping her breasts to give them some extra lift. “Oh this s— is crazy. I have never done this s— in my life but f— it. I have to f—ing tape my titties up because son! Giving birth and s—, like my titties was already like a little low, low you know what I’m saying? Cause I got my tits done when I was 19 and I never wore a bra and s— so, you know what I’m saying?”

In the caption she wrote, “Kulture did me bad.”

She explained within the clip that she’s thinking of going under the knife again at the end of the year.

“I don’t give a f—. If y’all mothaf—ers see me gone in November, December I’m getting my tits done! I don’t give a f—. Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a titty renovation cause I gotta renovate these s—s!”

She announced the birth of her daughter on July 10 with a nude maternity photo. This is the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for husband Offset (birth name Kiari Cephus), who has three children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie.