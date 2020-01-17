Another day, another head-turning ensemble for Cardi B!

The “I Like It” rapper, 27, stepped out with husband Offset on Thursday to attend his debut fashion show with Laundered Works Corp. during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Despite the chillier temperatures, Cardi opted to show some skin in a sheer black custom catsuit by Mah-Jing Wong, complete with belt, bra and underwear by the same designer.

She finished the look with black heeled boots, a long fuzzy black coat by Adrienne Landau, long red nails and, perhaps the most eye-catching component, a beaded balaclava from CoutureMask.

The Migos rapper launched his first fashion collaboration with creative director Chaz A. Jordan and businessman Omar Johnson for Laundered Works Corp. on Thursday, showing the collection inside the American Cathedral in Paris. And Cardi made a grand entrance, walking down the aisle in her sheer get-up before taking in the show to support her man.

“Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan .I am so proud of you !” Cardi captioned a photo of herself and Offset, 28, posing . “From filming on two shows ,recording and working on so many other things .”

She added cheekily, “The d— feels better when is coming from a hard working man 💪🏽.I love you 😍”

According to WWD, Offset spoke backstage after his show (which was styled by Law Roach, according to the press release) about the collaboration, saying, “A lot of my friends have come to support us, and we’ve got big influence. We always touch the fashion in the whole world, with the culture of everything. We always bring the culture with us.”

“[Chaz and I have] known each other about three years, about a year on this project,” the rapper continued. “I had tour, he’d been busy trying to get his thing going, and we finally made a time.”

“We’re at the top of the game; we want to come back again in September,” Offset added. “We’re trying to come in with our own swag.”

After the show, the couple headed to the UGG 12X12 sneaker launch, where Cardi arrived in the same show-stopping sheer outfit, but switched out her face mask from the bedazzled number to a black ski mask featuring a white skull print over the mouth.