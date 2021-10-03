The Grammy winner and her rapper husband Offset glammed it up at the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week

Offset Walks in Balenciaga Show at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B: 'So Proud of My Husband'

Cardi B and Offset walk the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France.

Cardi B and Offset walk the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France.

Cardi B wasn't lying when she said she likes those Balenciagas!

The Grammy winner and her rapper husband Offset attended the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, both dressed head-to-toe in the luxury brand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Offset channeled his inner-model and strutted down the runway in a Ready to Wear ensemble. The rapper sported a leather jacket over a hoodie with a plaid button-up tied around his waist.

In an Instagram post, the "Clout" rapper showed his appreciation for the designer. "Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia for allowing me to be apart[sic] of your art SS22," he wrote.

Cardi B also posted photos of the pair to her Instagram, with the caption, "Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetrn who walked the show!"

The "I Like It" artist showed her support for her man, dressed in a colorful Balenciaga trench coat, covered in magazine clippings. She topped off the look with a statement-making black headpiece, matching gloves, stiletto boots, and a killer red lip.

Cardi B poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

This isn't the first time Cardi B has been spotted at Paris Fashion Week. Last week, she shut down the red carpet in a jaw-dropping Thierry Mugler gown, shortly after welcoming her second child with Offset.

The Grammy Award winner stunned in a ruby-colored sequin gown, accompanied by a red cape and statement-making feathers. In true Cardi fashion, she finished off her look with matching pink and red jewels around her neck and on her eyebrows.