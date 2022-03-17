Cardi B and Husband Offset Twin in Matching Burberry Jackets for 'Date Night'

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in September 2017 and share two kids — daughter Kulture, 3, and a 6-month old son

Just one day after twinning with her sister, Cardi B is stepping out in matching styles with her man.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old rapper shared a series of photos on Instagram before a "date night" with husband Offset.

In the snaps, the "Up" artist styled a cropped Supreme t-shirt and tan joggers. She paired the look with a Burberry puffer jacket, a white knit beanie and Maison Margiela Tabi boots. Meanwhile the Migos rapper, 30, posed by her side in a black hoodie and matching black cargo pants. He coordinated with his wife in his own Burberry jacket and a cozy black beanie.

Cardi B Instagram Credit: Cardi B Instagram

This wouldn't be the first time the couple showed off their love on social media. Last month, the lovebirds shared their Valentine's Day celebration on Instagram.

Cardi gave fans a video tour of their rose-filled home that Offset surprised her with.

"What's going on?!" Cardi sang with glee as she walked up floral-covered stairs. "He did that! He love me for real!" she continued, panning the camera to show their home, which featured a slew of red and pink rose arrangements accented with candles and trails of petals on the floor.

As Offset came into the frame with a smile, his wife continued, "Babe I don't know how to receive all this love. I don't know how to receive all this love."

"I love you too," he replied.

Cardi B Instagram Credit: Cardi B Instagram

The couple, who wed in 2017, are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 6-month-old son whose name they have yet to reveal. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Ahead of the romantic holiday, the rappers tattooed their wedding date on each other's hands, as seen in a Friday episode of her Facebook Watch show Cardi Tries.

RELATED: Cardi B Reluctantly Learns How to Cook a Thanksgiving Day Meal: 'I Can't Cook!'

"Hey guys, I'm going to do something crazy for Valentine's Day for my husband," Cardi explained in a clip before the episode began. "I'm going to give him a tattoo, you know, I wanna do something really special, so make sure you guys check out this episode where me and Set are getting tatted."

After a quick training from Offset's tattoo artist Nico Hurtado at his shop, the Grammy winner inked the numbers of their wedding date – 9/20/17 – on her husband's hand.