Tensions were high at the annual Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week after Cardi B attacked Nicki Minaj at the star-studded party for allegedly insulting her child.

The rappers altercation at the Fashion Week event Friday night left Cardi B, 25, bruised with a welt on her forehead and her Dolce & Gabbana gown ripped, sources told PEOPLE.

“The scene was f—ing crazy,” the insider told PEOPLE. “It was entourage against entourage. They had their altercation on the second-floor balcony, right above the red carpet. All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on.”

Cardi accused Nicki of allegedly shaming her daughter, which an eyewitness at the party said was most likely the cause of the fight.

“Cardi walked towards Nicki and all of a sudden Cardi started screaming something about her child. She was yelling, ‘Bitch you feisty. Bitch don’t talk s— about my child’ at Nicki,” the source continued.

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

While Cardi B remained absent from other New York Fashion Week events since the explosive brawl, Minaj, 35, already appeared to be past the drama when she appeared front row blowing kisses to the cameras at the Opening Ceremony runway show on Sunday.

She also addressed the incident on her “Queen Radio” Podcast on Monday.

“So lemme just say this I was a part of something so humiliating. I wanna say I would never discuss anyone’s child or parenting,” she said referring to the incident. “I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. It’s so crazy to me how people want to make me the bad guy.”

Leading up to the fight, both Minaj and Cardi B were making the rounds at some of Fashion Week’s biggest parties and shows. We rounded up exactly where the stars were spotted before their major blowup, below.

Nicki Minaj at NYFW Kick-Off Event

The “Chun-Li” rapper kicked off her run at a NYFW celebration with E!, ELLE and IMG on Sept. 5 wearing a long pink wig, yellow Off-White blazer over a black bra and briefs and knee-high boots.

Cardi B at Tom Ford

That same night, Cardi B got glam to sit front row at Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2019 runway show. After the event, the rapper shared her excitement with fans on Instagram writing, “I CAME A LONG F—ING WAY !” alongside a shot of herself watching the show.

Nicki Minaj at Daily Front Row’s 2018 Fashion Media Awards

Minaj switched into a short purple wig and slipped on a crystal-and-feather-covered Pamella Roland gown to present Winnie Harlow with the award for Breakthrough Model of the Year on Sept. 6.

Cardi B at Jeremy Scott

Meanwhile, the “I Like It” rapper supported husband Offset at Jeremy Scott’s show, where the Migos rapper made his NYFW debut on the runway.

Nicki Minaj at Monse

Just a few hours before the rappers’ blowup altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party at The Plaza Hotel, Minaj sat front row (this time, wearing a red wig) at the Monse runway show.