New Mom Cardi B Says She Feels Most Beautiful When 'I Take My Wig Off'

Cardi B isn’t letting diaper changes and sleepless nights get in the way of her glamour.

The new mom, who just who gave birth to her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture Kiari, back in July, attended the Tom Ford spring/summer show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night. And in true Cardi style, the star was eye-catching from head to toe.

Cardi, 25, showed up to the star-studded event wearing a black body-con crew-neck gown with structured shoulders, which she paired with silver statement earrings and strappy black sandals. And as for hair and makeup, the star told Entertainment Tonight at the event that she went with a look that coordinated with her dress.

“Makeup, hair to match the look!” she explained of her black slicked-back hair, purple smoky eyes, lashes and a brownish-red lip. “You always gotta match everything!”

But according to the star, getting all glammed up isn’t necessarily what makes her feel her best.

“I feel effing fabulous after I finish taking a shower and I take my wig off,” Cardi said. (She also admitted her guilty pleasure is “spending money.”)

Cardi recently opened up about her post-baby body, saying she’s considering liposuction to get back to the “tight stomach” she had before she got pregnant.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said during an Instagram live. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach.”

The star added, “I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”