Cardi B Says It's 'a Dream Come True' to be the First-Ever Playboy Creative Director in Residence

On Thursday, the 29-year-old rapper revealed that she has been named Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence.

Sharing the news on Instagram alongside a collage-style photograph that features her sporting a large silver chain with the iconic Playboy bunny logo, Cardi wrote about her new role as she shared her excitement for it.

"Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!!" the Grammy award-winning musician wrote. "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together 😏 ."

"I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!!," she continued, adding, "We're going to have soooooo much fun."

According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, "Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more," in the partnership.

"In addition, Cardi B will serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy's upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD," the release adds.

CENTERFOLD will be Playboy's social content platform that will offer creators tools to directly interact with fans. It is expected to launch later this month.

"It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can't believe this is real." said Cardi in the release. "For as long as I can remember, I've felt connected to Playboy. It's truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I'm inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can't wait!"

"I'm also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about," the rapper continued. "For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me."