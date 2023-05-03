Cardi B Bounces Back to Non-Met Gala Life with a Sassy Makeup-Free Selfie Video: Watch

Cardi B is on makeup-free mom duty!

The rap superstar just gave fans a glimpse at how she is spending her post-Met Gala week, including a cute candid video with her mini-me Kulture.

In the short video shared on her Instagram Story for her 162 million followers, Cardi is riding in the front of her car, makeup free in a furry hat, silver chain, tan tank top and oversized gray hoodie. She starts the video off by making somewhat of a sassy face before turning the camera to the back seat where Kulture is perched by her dad Offset in a blue and white varsity jacket while her rapper dad is in a jade green hoodie.

Cardi added text on the screen of the cute video to explain the reason behind the clip. "When she wants BOTH to take her to school."

Cardi B/instagram, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The rather rare makeup-free post from the star comes after a handful of high-fashion serves and full glam makeup looks she wore on the first Monday of May.

This year, the 30-year-old rapper pulled out all the stops and wore three looks to the biggest night in fashion and pulled out a fourth for the afterparty.

Cardi left her hotel in the first look, wearing a bespoke plunging, bejeweled pink dress with a matching oversized tulle headpiece by Miss Sohee and two Matara rings and arrived on the carpet in a white-and-black floral ballgown by Chen Peng.

For the second look, she wore a silver wig and a chunky black headband with matching gloves and a face full of Pat McGrath Labs makeup done by Erika La Pearl. She said of her outfit on the Vogue carpet livestream, "The texture of this skirt, it's giving like a Chanel boy bag, and then it got the flowers, the camellia flower."

Masato Onoda/WWD via Getty, John Shearer/WireImage, Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty

She continued, "You know when you get a Chanel purse, it always got the white flower. But you know this one is black. And then up top here it's giving Karl, so I'm representing the house of Chanel and Karl at the same time."

Cardi's third outfit of the night was all about Chanel's signature tweed. She wore a pink-and-black houndstooth dress designed by Richard Quinn. It had a plunging neckline, accompanied with gemstones down the bodice and around the hem. To accessorize, she wore pearl necklaces and a silver chain with a cross pendant by Bhansali covering her chest as she carried a Christian Louboutin clutch.

Of course, who could forget an afterpart look? For the rest of her night, she slipped into a custom spaghetti-strap newsprint dress by Syndical Chamber — printed with Lagerfeld's first WWD articles — and Loree Rodkin necklace for an afterparty at The Box, which she attended with her husband. She was, of course, in full glam makeup the whole night.