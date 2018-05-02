Pregnant Cardi B Goes Completely Makeup Free and Shows Natural Hair in New Selfie

Cardi B often hits the red carpet and the stage in her signature glamorous wigs and bold makeup looks to match. But the rapper just shared a very candid, toned-down selfie with her 23+ million Instagram followers, showing her natural hair and bare face.

The 25-year-old star, who is pregnant with her first child with fiancé Offset, kept it real with her post, posing without any makeup. And like many of her fans are doing at the moment, Cardi captioned the shot with lyrics from her song, “Get Up 10”, writing, “Knock me down 9 times but i get up 10 bitch!”

To no surprise, her fans loved the post, and praised her for being “real.”

“Keeping it real. You are the queen,” wrote one commenter, while another wrote, “Your realness is stellar!!”

It’s not the first time she’s shared the rare natural look with her followers. Just over a month ago, the star posted another bare-faced photo of herself on her Instagram story, sharing that she was sick and slept in her studio in order to finish recording one more track.

“So I slept in the studio, and I’m getting sicker and sicker — this Miami weather with the air condition f—ing me up,” she said in the post “But I need to do one more song for my album, I just really need to do it.”