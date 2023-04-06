Cardi B is going bare-faced and beautiful.

On Wednesday, the rapper shared a cute video on her Instagram story showing her makeup-free face. In the video she took, Cardi wore a beige-and-black houndstooth sweater over a great cami.

"My hubby said take a video like this," she said while filming, referring to her husband, rapper Offset. "No makeup, no filter."

"Period!" someone in the background confirmed.

The rapper's recent face tattoo is also visible in the video. Last month, Cardi, 30, shared a close-up look at her jawline inking of 17-month-old son Wave's name on Thursday and said she adores the face art.

"I Love My Face Tatt ❤️," the "I Like It" rapper captioned the snapshot showing off the red tattoo, which was taken during her and Offset's recent McDonald's shoot to promote their very own meal — named 'The Cardi B & Offset Meal'.

Cardi first unveiled the ink in September 2022, a month after getting it done by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos. The tat is placed in a similar spot to where her rapper husband got their 4-year-old daughter Kulture's name tattooed on him when she was just 7 weeks old.

Cardi also has a tattoo for her daughter on her arm, while Offset had his wife's name tattooed on his neck in 2018.

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

Cardi first entertained the idea of getting her face tattooed with her son's name in January last year, tweeting, "Random but ….I'm 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!"