Cardi B Wants All the 'Bardashians' to Wear Her Fashion Nova Line — But It's Already Sold Out!

Move over Meghan Markle — The Cardi Effect is real!

Cardi B celebrated her official Fashion Nova collection drop with a massive Los Angeles party at Boulevard3 Wednesday night. And the rapper’s two wishes for the line already came true: A Kardashian wore it (to her party!) and all 82 styles have already sold out.

The 26-year-old music star, who famously preaches “I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit” in her mega hit “She Bad,” told PEOPLE on the carpet that she hopes to see everyone from the “Bardashians” to Rihanna in her line.

“The Bardashians, Rihanna, artists, a whole bunch of Instagram models, my fans… I want to see everyone wear it,” she said.

Khloé Kardashian was on hand to support Cardi at the launch, wearing the Boss B—- Moto Jacket with a pair of black pants and over-the-knee boots. Kardashian attended the event with her close friend and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi wore the matching tweed “Check The Resume” set on the carpet, which she called a “Chanel inspired” design. She then pulled two outfit changes inside, wearing a silky gold two-piece set for the party and a red patent leather trench coat and matching bodysuit for her performance.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

For the rapper, collaborating with the brand was a “natural fit.”

“I’ve been to the Fashion Nova offices. I’ve seen what they do. I like how they work,” she shared. “I like how fast they sell things out. I like how organized they are. I like how they catered to me. Everything I asked them to do they did. I feel like the line grew and I grew at the same time.”

When designing the line she even asked her husband, Migos rapper Offset, for his opinion on some of the pieces, adding that she turns to him for all her clothing choices.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“I always asking him about all my clothes,” she said. “Every single time I’m about to go out with him I’m like ‘Do you like this, do you like that?’

Cardi told BET that dropping the fashion line was like “premiering an album.”

“It’s a new milestone in your life. Something you wanted to do and dreamed about and now your dreams are coming true,” she shared, adding that she studied the looks and made sure everything was “on point” before the pieces dropped.

Rich Fury/Getty

“I want women to feel rich, to feel like me,” she shared. “I didn’t want to make it so ‘hoochie mama.’ I wanted it to feel really high-end like i feel when I’m wearing expensive clothes.”