Cardi B Keeps Shows Off Her 'Mustache' in Makeup-Free Photo

Cardi B's refreshing candor continues.

In a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday, the "I Like It" rapper, 29, stripped away her glam to reveal her "mustache" and bare-faced complexion.

"Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching," the Grammy winner captioned the photo.

This is not the first time the singer has been honest with fans about her appearance.

In June, Cardi posted an Instagram Story saying that she wants to get a tummy tuck after giving birth to her son Wave last September.

At the time, the star shared that she's "a little heavier than usual," adding about a section of her tummy, "I don't like it. I want to get rid of it."

Cardi continued in the clip, "I think Wavey did me wrong, so I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f--- out and do my f---ing surgery. I'm over it."

"Me and surgery goes together bad," she joked.

Cardi B. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Since welcoming Wave, Cardi hasn't shied away from speaking about her post-baby body.

Last month, she shared a series of throwback photos holding baby Wave and wrote, "I wanna be this thick again"

She and husband Offset, who also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture, announced that they welcomed Wave, their second child together, last September with a photo of the three of them in the hospital after his birth.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple revealed their baby boy's name months later in April, sharing the first photo of his face as he sported some personalized bling and a fur-lined puffer jacket. Cardi said at the time that Offset, 30, came up with the name.

"When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!" she wrote.