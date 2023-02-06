Cardi B Honors Late Designer Paco Rabanne with Her 2023 Grammys Outfit Change — See Her Daring Look

Cardi B is giving off Joan of Arc vibes in with Grammys 2023 wardrobe change.

After the "Up" rapper walked the carpet in a form-fitting Gaurav Gupta gown fresh off the Paris runway, she changed into an even more dramatic metallic look to honor late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne.

While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th annual awards (scooped up by Kendrick Lamar), Cardi B wore the archival look designed by Julien Dossena, a top-and-skirt ensemble featuring silver metal triangles, along with an intricate metal mesh hood from the line's Fall Winter 2020 collection.

Rabanne, who passed away earlier this month at 88, retired in 1999 and is known for creating similar space-age metal mesh looks for Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn and Jane Fonda's famed sci-fi look from 1968's Barbarella. Legendary Spanish artist Salvador Dalí reportedly referred to Rabanne as "the second genius of Spain," per The New York Times.

Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

For her first look of the night, the royal purple draped gown by Indian designer Gupta featured dramatic a sculptural hood and statement shoulders.

The form-fitting gown, designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, made its debut on the Paris Fashion Week runway just five days before the Grammys. The design highlighted Cardi's figure and showed off her abs with an exposed front cutout, plus a deep plunging neckline. The singer accessorized with sparkling hoop earrings and rings for some major bling.

"True blue, baby I love you," Cardi B said, quoting Madonna on her Instagram to caption her Grammys fashion.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Cardi walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband Offset, who wore a white suit with black lapels.

The New York City native was among a star-studded lineup of presenters at this year's ceremony, including Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden.

Cardi B kicked off Grammys weekend at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday night. The star accentuated her curves in a custom Roberto Cavalli bustier gown, featuring hand-sewn golden strings and trimmed with black lace inserts. She posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off the look, captioning it, "This that good pony …… @roberto_cavalli," the fashionista shared.

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.