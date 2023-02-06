Cardi B Honors Late Designer Paco Rabanne with Her 2023 Grammys Outfit Change — See Her Daring Look

While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th Grammy Awards, Cardi B wore an archival look from the late designer's eponymous label

By
Published on February 6, 2023 12:29 PM
65th GRAMMY Awards - Cardi B
Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

Cardi B is giving off Joan of Arc vibes in with Grammys 2023 wardrobe change.

After the "Up" rapper walked the carpet in a form-fitting Gaurav Gupta gown fresh off the Paris runway, she changed into an even more dramatic metallic look to honor late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne.

While presenting the award for best rap album at the 65th annual awards (scooped up by Kendrick Lamar), Cardi B wore the archival look designed by Julien Dossena, a top-and-skirt ensemble featuring silver metal triangles, along with an intricate metal mesh hood from the line's Fall Winter 2020 collection.

Rabanne, who passed away earlier this month at 88, retired in 1999 and is known for creating similar space-age metal mesh looks for Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn and Jane Fonda's famed sci-fi look from 1968's Barbarella. Legendary Spanish artist Salvador Dalí reportedly referred to Rabanne as "the second genius of Spain," per The New York Times.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Cardi B
Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

For her first look of the night, the royal purple draped gown by Indian designer Gupta featured dramatic a sculptural hood and statement shoulders.

The form-fitting gown, designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta, made its debut on the Paris Fashion Week runway just five days before the Grammys. The design highlighted Cardi's figure and showed off her abs with an exposed front cutout, plus a deep plunging neckline. The singer accessorized with sparkling hoop earrings and rings for some major bling.

"True blue, baby I love you," Cardi B said, quoting Madonna on her Instagram to caption her Grammys fashion.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Cardi walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband Offset, who wore a white suit with black lapels.

The New York City native was among a star-studded lineup of presenters at this year's ceremony, including Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden.

Cardi B kicked off Grammys weekend at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday night. The star accentuated her curves in a custom Roberto Cavalli bustier gown, featuring hand-sewn golden strings and trimmed with black lace inserts. She posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off the look, captioning it, "This that good pony …… @roberto_cavalli," the fashionista shared.

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B's Sculptural Grammys Gown Is Hot Off the Paris Fashion Week Runway — See Her Bold Look!
Paco Rabanne - Exhibition launch "La Tentation de L'espace"
Spanish Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies at Age 88
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Editors' Picks: Our Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys
best dressed grammys
Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shania Twain TOUT
Shania Twain Pulls Another Hair Change, Going from Blonde to Fiery Red on Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat Does Dominatrix Dressing in a Vinyl Versace Gown on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
65th Annual Grammys - Megan Fox & MGK TOUT
Megan Fox Ditches Her Cast at 2023 Grammys After Breaking Her Wrist Just Days Before
65th GRAMMY Awards Style - Ingrid Andress, Shania Twain, Harry Styles
The Boldest Style Moments from the 2023 Grammys That You Can't Miss
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
Jennifer Lopez Glitters in Gucci at the 2023 Grammys — and Cozies Up to Husband Ben Affleck
65th Annual Grammys 2023 - Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright TOUT
Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright
Grammys red carpet couples
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son
Adele Rich Paul grammys
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé (Finally!) Makes Glam Appearance at 2023 Grammys, Redefining the Meaning of 'Fashionably Late'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Shine Bright for 2023 Grammys in Coordinating Metallic Looks
Grammy statues
Grammy Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Beyoncé Changes Mid-Grammys Into Velvet Gown After Getting Stuck in Traffic En Route to Ceremony